Geza’s Death Haunts Mnangagwa’s 2030 Plans

HARARE – The death of ruling party figure Blessed Bomshell Geza has reignited debate within Zimbabwe’s political landscape, with his memorial service emerging as a focal point for renewed resistance to proposals associated with extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond the constitutional limit.

Speakers at the funeral described Geza as one of the earliest insiders within the ruling establishment to publicly oppose discussions surrounding a potential constitutional amendment that could allow Mnangagwa to remain in office past 2028. His stance, once viewed as isolated dissent, is now being framed by sympathisers as prescient and emblematic of broader unease simmering within political circles.

Held in Harare, the memorial service drew a cross-section of attendees, including party members, civic voices, and political observers. Several speakers characterised Geza as a figure who challenged what they termed the “2030 narrative,” referring to ongoing speculation about efforts to adjust Zimbabwe’s constitutional framework.

“Geza was among the first to say openly that the Constitution must be respected,” one speaker told mourners. “He believed leadership renewal was essential for the credibility of both the party and the nation.”

Although no official policy has been announced regarding term extension, conversations around succession and constitutional reform have increasingly dominated political discourse. Analysts note that Geza’s death has provided fresh momentum to critics who argue that any move perceived as altering presidential term limits could deepen divisions within the ruling party.

Political commentators suggest the memorial’s tone reflects a subtle but notable shift in internal dynamics. “Memorial platforms often become spaces where political sentiments surface indirectly,” said one Harare-based analyst. “What we are witnessing is less about Geza alone and more about the unresolved tensions surrounding 2028 and beyond.”

The developments come at a time when succession debates continue to gather intensity, both within ZANU-PF and across the broader political spectrum. While party officials have largely downplayed speculation, Geza’s legacy is now being invoked by those advocating strict adherence to constitutional provisions.

For many observers, the symbolism of the moment lies in how a once-marginal internal voice has, in death, become a rallying reference point in Zimbabwe’s evolving political conversation.