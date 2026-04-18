Rihanna makes history as first woman in music to achieve 200 million RIAA single certifications

Rihanna isn’t just a mogul; she’s a mathematical marvel. In a move that has sent shockwaves through the industry, the Fenty Beauty founder has officially become the first woman in music history to surpass 200 million RIAA single certifications. According to “Rolling Stone”, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) confirmed the “Diamonds” singer has reached a massive 200.5 million units. This milestone places her as the highest-ranking female artist and third overall on the all-time digital singles list, trailing only Drake (277.5m) and Morgan Wallen (215m).

​Her catalogue of songs, many of which we grew up with, continues to pull massive streaming numbers year after year. Classics like “Umbrella”, “Only Girl (In the World)”, “Don’t Stop the Music” and “We Found Love” are still being streamed across continents, generations and playlists.

Rihanna’s eighth studio album, Anti, was released on January 28, 2016. Image: Instagram

The streaming era changed the game, and Rihanna mastered it. To understand the gravity of this moment, you have to understand how the system works today. The Recording Industry Association of America defines one certified unit as either one permanent digital download or 150 on-demand streams. In earlier decades, certifications depended on physical records shipped to stores. Today, they depend on digital engagement, and the artists who dominate streaming dominate history. That explains why modern heavyweights like Kanye West, Beyoncé, and Luke Combs appear high on these charts, while legendary acts from older eras sit further down. Still, what sets Rihanna apart is endurance. She hasn’t toured or released a full album since 2016, yet her music hasn’t slowed down. Instead, it keeps circulating in clubs, weddings, TikTok edits, gym playlists, and car rides across cities worldwide.

The ‘ANTI’ effect, a decade later, is still breaking records Long before this new milestone, Rihanna’s 2016 album “ANTI” had already cemented its place in history. In December, the album crossed 500 weeks on the Billboard 200, making Rihanna the first Black woman in history to achieve that milestone. When the moment was announced, her reaction felt raw and personal: “God ain’t forget bout me.” That sentence landed differently for fans, especially those who’ve watched her pivot from chart-topping pop star to billionaire entrepreneur and global brand builder.