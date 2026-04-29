Tupac Shakur Estate Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Keefe D — TMZ

LOS ANGELES — The estate of legendary rapper Tupac Shakur has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Duane “Keefe D” Davis, marking a significant legal escalation in one of hip-hop’s most enduring murder cases.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit was filed on Tuesday by Maurice “Mopreme” Shakur on behalf of the late artist’s estate. The filing seeks to hold Keefe D accountable for Tupac’s 1996 killing, more than two decades after the fatal shooting in Las Vegas.

“Tupac Shakur’s family is taking Keefe D to court to hold him responsible for the rapper’s tragic murder … filing a wrongful death lawsuit against him,” TMZ reported.

Expanding the Scope of Liability

The estate is also pursuing legal action against several unidentified individuals listed as “John Does,” arguing that the alleged conspiracy behind Tupac’s murder extended beyond Keefe D alone. While Davis remains the only individual ever arrested in connection with the case, the lawsuit suggests others may have played a role.

Documentary Allegations Resurface

The filing references claims highlighted in the documentary series Sean Combs: The Reckoning, produced by 50 Cent. According to previously reported allegations, Keefe D had claimed that music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs may have offered a substantial sum for an attack targeting Tupac and former Death Row Records executive Suge Knight.

These claims have not been proven in court and remain part of ongoing public and legal scrutiny surrounding the case.

Central Figure in the Case

Keefe D has previously admitted to being in the vehicle from which the fatal shots were fired, though his accounts of the घटना have varied over the years. He was arrested in Las Vegas in 2023 and has since pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

His trial is currently scheduled to begin in August, a development that could bring long-awaited answers in a case that has remained unresolved for nearly 30 years.

Renewed Push for Justice

The lawsuit represents the latest effort by Tupac’s family to seek justice and accountability for the rapper’s death. Widely regarded as one of the most influential artists in hip-hop history, Tupac’s killing at the age of 25 continues to resonate across the music industry and popular culture.

With both criminal proceedings and civil litigation now underway, the coming months could prove pivotal in finally shedding light on the circumstances surrounding his death.