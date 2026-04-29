Labour Court strikes off appeal bid against Miner over procedural defects

The Labour Court has struck off an application by a former employee of Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Pvt) Ltd (Zimplats), ruling that the matter was fatally defective and failed to comply with mandatory court rules.

In a judgment delivered in January 2026, Justice Murasi dismissed an application for condonation in the case Reedman J. Chitopo v Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Pvt) Ltd (LC/H/1091/25), effectively blocking Chitopo’s attempt to revive an appeal against his dismissal.

Chitopo was dismissed in August 2025 after being found guilty of misconduct for reporting to work intoxicated. His internal appeal was unsuccessful, and a subsequent Labour Court appeal was struck off the roll for procedural defects. He then sought condonation to file a fresh appeal out of time.

However, the court found that the new application was itself fundamentally flawed.

Justice Murasi upheld preliminary objections raised by the employer, including the applicant’s failure to properly file essential documents as required under the Labour Court Rules.

“The record of proceedings must form part of the pleadings and not be attached to heads of argument,” the judge ruled, rejecting arguments that the applicant had substantially complied with the rules.

The court also found that the draft notice of appeal contained a fatal defect: it sought to challenge the decision of the disciplinary committee, instead of the appeals committee, which is the correct body whose decision is subject to review.

Citing established legal principles, the court held that such a defect renders the entire application a nullity.

“A fundamentally defective application is void from the outset and cannot be cured by amendment,” Justice Murasi said.

The judge emphasised that non‑compliance with procedural rules undermines the administration of justice and cannot be condoned where defects go to the root of the case.

As a result, the court declined to consider the merits and struck the matter off the roll.

Chitopo was ordered to pay costs.

The ruling underscores the strict procedural standards governing labour litigation and signals the courts’ continued unwillingness to entertain defective applications, even in dismissal disputes.