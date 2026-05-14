Chris Brown Mansion Hit By Another Security Breach After Trespasser Allegedly Attempts To Start Fire

LOS ANGELES — Trouble continues to mount at the Tarzana mansion of R&B superstar Chris Brown after a trespasser allegedly broke into the property and attempted to start a fire before being arrested by police on Wednesday evening.

According to law enforcement sources, officers were dispatched to Brown’s upscale San Fernando Valley residence shortly before 7 p.m. local time following reports of an intruder on the premises. The incident has raised fresh concerns over the security arrangements surrounding the singer’s luxury home, which has faced multiple disturbances in recent weeks.

Authorities say the suspect initially attempted to gain entry through the front gate but failed before allegedly scaling the perimeter fence and making his way onto the grounds. Residents inside the mansion reportedly confronted the man after he allegedly tried to ignite a fire on the property.

The suspect was restrained at the scene until police arrived and subsequently arrested him on trespassing charges. Officials have not yet released the identity of the individual, while investigations continue into the motive behind the alleged break-in and attempted arson.

The latest incident comes barely two weeks after another security scare at Brown’s mansion reportedly escalated into violence. Earlier this month, a security guard employed at the residence became involved in a confrontation with a woman outside the property. The dispute allegedly intensified after the woman reportedly drove over the guard’s foot with her vehicle, prompting the guard to fire a CO2-style weapon during the altercation.

While Brown was reportedly at home during that incident, sources indicated that he was not directly involved. The security guard was later dismissed following the controversy.

The back-to-back incidents have intensified scrutiny over the effectiveness of security measures at the mansion, long regarded as one of the more heavily protected celebrity residences in Los Angeles.

Despite years of heightened security concerns surrounding the property, the repeated breaches suggest ongoing vulnerabilities that intruders continue to exploit.

Police investigations into Wednesday’s incident remain ongoing.