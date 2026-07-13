Post-Mortem Confirms Mother and Two Daughters Died from Blunt Force Injuries as Murder Suspect Appears in South African Court

BEDFORD, England – A post-mortem examination has confirmed that a mother and her two young daughters, whose bodies were discovered at their home in Great Denham, died from blunt force injuries, as the man accused of their murders made his first court appearance in South Africa.

The bodies of Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, her 15-year-old daughter Natalie, and five-year-old Nala were found at their home on Carnoustie Drive last week after police forced entry into the property following concerns raised by relatives and neighbours who had not seen the family for several days.

The forensic findings were released on Monday, coinciding with the first court appearance of the family’s husband and father, Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, also known as Mark, before the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court. He was remanded in custody pending further legal proceedings.

British authorities allege that Tshuma fled the United Kingdom shortly after the killings. He was arrested in South Africa following an international manhunt. On July 8, Bedfordshire Police released CCTV images of the suspect and confirmed that he was wanted on three counts of murder.

The case has drawn widespread attention in both the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe, where the victims have family ties, prompting close cooperation between British and South African law enforcement agencies.

Detective Inspector Lee Martin, the senior investigating officer, said the investigation remains active and appealed to the public to avoid speculation that could prejudice ongoing legal proceedings.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised three charges of murder, and our investigation remains ongoing,” Martin said. “At this stage, we are unable to comment further on the circumstances surrounding the deaths. We will continue working closely with the CPS and our international law enforcement partners as the judicial process progresses.”

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the killings, and extradition proceedings are expected to form part of the next stage of the case as UK authorities seek to return Tshuma to Britain to face trial.