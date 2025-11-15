Drake Denies Long-Standing ‘Pee’ Rumour

Rap superstar Drake has finally broken his silence on one of hip-hop’s most persistent — and bizarre — rumours, firmly denying claims that T.I.’s late friend once urinated on him during a movie screening. The Canadian rapper dismissed the story outright, calling it fabricated drama created for attention, TMZ reports.

According to TMZ, Drake responded after a Canadian hip-hop platform revisited the decade-old tale. Dropping into the comment section, Drake wrote:

“Nuh man never pissed on me in life that story was for the net cause mans don’t have sh*t to say to get their interviews watched 🤣.”

The rumour first hit mainstream hip-hop in 2015 when Meek Mill referenced it in his diss track “Wanna Know,” rapping:

“You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theatre… we ain’t forget.”

The allegation supposedly stemmed from a 2010 screening of T.I.’s movie Takers, where T.I.’s childhood friend Terrance “Cap” Beasley — fresh out of prison — was reportedly so drunk he urinated in the theatre aisle, allegedly splashing Drake in the process.



T.I. later repeated the story in interviews and even immortalised it in his 2020 track “We Did It Big” featuring John Legend, rapping:

“So drunk in L.A., end up pissin’ on Drake… f** it, that’s still my brother.”*

Kendrick Lamar also weaponised the allegation during his widely publicised feud with Drake, telling Drake’s son Adonis that a man should “never let a man piss on your leg” in “Meet the Grahams.”

However, with Drake now publicly dismissing the story, its authenticity may never be verified. Terrance “Cap” Beasley — the only person who could confirm or deny the incident — died in prison in 2022 while serving a life sentence following a parole violation, TMZ notes.

For now, Drake appears ready to put the decade-old rumour to rest, calling it nothing more than internet folklore.