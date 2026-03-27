Woman Wins US$400K Against CZI in Landmark Harassment Case

HARARE – Women and child rights activist Rita Marque Mbatha has been awarded a further US$180,000 in damages by the High Court in a long-running sexual harassment case, bringing her total compensation to over US$400,000 in a legal battle spanning more than a decade.

In a judgment delivered by High Court Judge Tawanda Chitapi, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) was found vicariously liable for failing to act on Mbatha’s complaints of sexual harassment while she was employed as a personal assistant to former CZI chief executive Farai Zizhou.

Justice Chitapi described CZI’s conduct as “reprehensible,” criticising the organisation for not taking appropriate action after Mbatha reported the abuse. The court ruled that the company’s failure to intervene warranted exemplary damages, citing a deliberate breach of its statutory and legal duty to protect employees.

“The second defendant’s moral blameworthiness is high,” Chitapi said, adding that the organisation’s inaction justified a punitive award to mark the court’s disapproval.

The latest ruling follows an earlier landmark judgment in 2021 by High Court Judge Joseph Mafusire, who awarded Mbatha US$180,000 in damages against Zizhou. In that decision, the court established that sexual harassment is actionable under both Zimbabwe’s Labour Act and delictual law, affirming that such conduct violates constitutional rights to dignity, personal security, and protection from degrading treatment.

The court found that Mbatha endured persistent sexual harassment between September 2002 and July 2003, including inappropriate physical contact, attempted forced kissing, and offensive electronic communications. It further ruled that Zizhou orchestrated her dismissal in 2003 after she rejected his advances and reported the matter.

Although the 2021 judgment primarily addressed Zizhou’s liability, it also recognised that CZI could be held jointly and severally liable. The latest ruling effectively enforces that position, holding the organisation accountable for its failure to act.

In addition to the damages for sexual harassment, Mbatha was awarded US$47,850 in January 2024 by Justice Gladys Mhuri for unfair dismissal against CZI.

Taken together, the rulings bring Mbatha’s total compensation to approximately US$407,850, marking one of the most significant awards in Zimbabwe for workplace sexual harassment and employer liability.

Legal experts say the case sets an important precedent for corporate accountability, reinforcing the obligation of employers to respond decisively to allegations of workplace misconduct and to uphold employees’ rights to a safe and dignified working environment.