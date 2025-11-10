Government to Roll Out New Measures to Lower Cost of Doing Business, Says Finance Minister Ncube

HARARE – Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has confirmed that government reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business in Zimbabwe are set to take effect next week, marking what he described as a “decisive shift” toward a more investor-friendly environment.

Speaking in Harare, Prof Ncube said the government has completed the initial phase of streamlining fees and procedures across key sectors of the economy, including agriculture, transport, tourism, and retail, with new legal instruments expected to start coming into force within days.

“In terms of legal effect to support the pronouncements I have made in reducing the cost of doing business, these will start trickling in from next week,” Prof Ncube said. “You will see individual ministries announcing new fees and procedures through statutory instruments (SIs), and some of these will also be reflected in the Finance Act proposals in the upcoming Budget.”

He said the reform process will be implemented gradually to allow ministries to fully align their fees, regulations, and operational frameworks with the broader national economic reform agenda.

Prof Ncube noted that the next focus will be on the energy sector, as government works to create an efficient and cost-effective environment for power generation, distribution, and investment.

“Next week we will delve into the energy sector. So far, we have done parts of agriculture, retail, wholesale, transport, and tourism. We will continue until we cover all major sectors, including services,” he added.

The minister emphasised that the government’s ease of doing business strategy is central to attracting both domestic and foreign investment, boosting industrial competitiveness, and supporting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 goal of achieving an upper-middle-income economy.

Officials at the Ministry of Finance say the upcoming 2026 National Budget will reinforce the reform agenda through measures designed to simplify business registration, cut licensing costs, and streamline tax compliance processes.

The reforms are expected to complement broader economic stabilisation efforts, including the ZiG currency consolidation, fiscal discipline, and public sector efficiency measures that have been introduced since the second half of 2024.

Economic analysts have welcomed the announcement, saying the government’s commitment to lowering the cost of doing business could enhance investor confidence if accompanied by predictable policies and consistency in implementation.

“Reducing fees and bureaucratic hurdles is a step in the right direction, but what investors also want is policy stability,” said economist Dr Prosper Chitambara. “If these reforms are maintained, Zimbabwe’s business environment could see a marked improvement in the next two years.”

The Ministry of Finance is expected to unveil more details during the presentation of the 2026 National Budget, which will outline fiscal adjustments and incentives to accelerate private sector-led growth.