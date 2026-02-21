Constitutional amendment makes diaspora vote possible — Ziyambi

ZIMBABWEANS living abroad will be able to vote in national elections once the recently gazetted Constitutional Amendment No. 3 Bill of 2026 is passed and attendant changes to the Electoral Act are made, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has said.

In his remarks during an interactive meeting with journalists aimed at unpacking the Bill in Harare last week, Minister Ziyambi said the proposed amendments, particularly Section 92, will naturally result in the amendment of the Electoral Act.

The proposed changes to Section 92 will result in a parliamentary process for electing the President.

Currently, the President is elected through a direct vote under the first-past-the-post electoral system.

“Parliamentary selection of the President will insulate the office of the President from divisive rancour, galvanise national cohesion and revitalise Zimbabwe’s democratic ethos, elevating our nation as Africa’s paragon of serene power transitions,” he said.

“The amended Section 92 will also enable diaspora voting through consequential amendments to the Electoral Act, as electors will focus solely on MPs and councillors in constituencies and wards, respectively.”

In a separate interview, Minister Ziyambi said issues of the diaspora vote were “not important for now because it will come after the Bill is passed”.

Currently, the Constitution provides for diaspora voters to return to Zimbabwe to cast ballots in their constituencies.

According to Sections 72 (a) and (b) of the Electoral Act, only those who will be away from their constituencies or country on Government duties on election day are entitled to a postal vote.

Citizens in the diaspora are permitted to vote, provided they meet registration requirements on voters.

The Constitutional Amendment No. 3 Bill, Minister Ziyambi added, will bring in reforms that seek to foster national interest and resonate with most African countries’ electoral experiences.

“At its core, the Constitution of Zimbabwe (Amendment No. 3) Bill transcends the narrow confines of partisan agendas, embodying instead a suite of institutional reforms that are unassailably robust, historically transformative and resolutely oriented towards future generations — all unequivocally in service to the supreme national interest,” he added.

“The Bill stands as a cohesive, meticulously evidence-based antidote to the entrenched governance impediments that have afflicted Zimbabwe for over three decades, critically informed by judicial precedents, resonant societal aspirations and illuminating comparative experiences across Africa.”

He said transferring the voter’s roll from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to the Registrar-General’s Office enhances appropriate custody and maintenance.

Minister Ziyambi also said the establishment of the Zimbabwe Electoral Delimitation Commission will address concerns relating to institutional overlap and perceived conflicts of delimitation.

“In addition, Clauses 9, 10,11 establish the Zimbabwe Electoral Delimitation Commission and transfer the function of delimitation of electoral boundaries from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to the new commission.

“The reform addresses concerns relating to institutional overlap and perceived conflicts arising from ZEC’s dual role, and promotes good governance, institutional integrity and functional specialisation.

“Clauses 12 and 16 repeal Sections 239(c) to (e) that relate to the registration of voters, compilation of voters’ roll and registers, and ensure proper custody and maintenance of the voters’ roll is transferred to the Registrar-General.

“This amendment is intended to improve efficiency, as the Registrar-General is the custodian of vital registration information.”

The Government last week gazetted the Constitutional Amendment No. 3 Bill of 2026, kick-starting a 90-day public consultation period that will culminate in Parliament deliberating on the proposed draft law and its passage into law.

Proposing a parliamentary process for the election of the President, the Bill also seeks to replace the current five-year term with a seven-year tenure.

It also introduces a raft of legal reforms aimed at strengthening constitutional governance, clarifying institutional roles, promoting political stability and enhancing the efficiency of the State architecture.

According to the Government Gazette, the Bill forms part of Zimbabwe’s continuing legal evolution.

The gazette notes that the proposed amendments are intended to adhere to the spirit of the Constitution by refining and modernising certain provisions in response to governance experience, developmental imperatives and comparative constitutional practice. – Sunday Mail