Conservative Anglicans to pick rival leader, widening Church rifts

LAGOS,- A grouping of conservative Anglican churches will meet in Nigeria this week to elect a ​leader to rival the Archbishop of Canterbury, an unprecedented ‌step that is likely to deepen a widening theological split within the Anglican Communion.

The Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON) – which brings together conservative churches ​mainly in Africa and Asia – opposes liberal shifts in ​parts of the Communion, including the ordination of women ⁠and greater inclusion of LGBTQ+ members.

The group protested the ​Church of England’s appointment last October of its first woman Archbishop of ​Canterbury, Sarah Mullally.

In a statement, GAFCON said its Global Primates Council would elect a chairman, to be announced on Thursday, “to serve as primus inter ​pares (first among equals) to replace the role traditionally held ​by the Archbishop of Canterbury”.

GAFCON, formed in 2008, says it now represents a ‌majority ⁠of the world’s practising Anglicans. The Communion is made up of 46 autonomous

churches, with the Church of England historically regarded as the “mother church”.

Francis Aduroja, a priest from southwest Nigeria, ​told Reuters he ​expected bishops ⁠meeting in Abuja “not to compromise the scripture” as they consider the future of global Anglican leadership.

“We ​want them to defend the faith of ​our fathers… ⁠to come back with words to encourage priests and parishioners that we are still upholding the gospel with no backing out ⁠and ​no compromise,” he said.

GAFCON says it ​has not left the Anglican Communion but is asserting itself as its authentic ​orthodox core.

