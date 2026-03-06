Chibaya urges Chamisa allies to exit Timba platform

A simmering power struggle within Zimbabwe’s opposition has spilled into the open after a message attributed to Amos Chibaya urged supporters aligned to opposition leader Nelson Chamisa to withdraw from a WhatsApp platform convened by his former ally Jameson Timba.

The message, circulated among opposition figures believed to support Chamisa, instructed members to exit the Defend the Constitution Platform (DCP), an initiative established by Timba to coordinate resistance to the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3.

The proposed amendment has sparked debate in political circles as it seeks sweeping changes to Zimbabwe’s Constitution, including extending the terms of office for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Parliament by two years.

Timba, who assumed leadership of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) as administrator following Chamisa’s resignation from the party in January 2024, maintains that the DCP is not a political party but a civic platform aimed at defending constitutionalism.

However, relations between Timba and Chibaya have reportedly been strained for some time, with Chibaya said to be mobilising activists loyal to Chamisa to distance themselves from initiatives associated with Timba.

In the latest development, Chibaya’s message warned those aligned to his faction against participating in WhatsApp groups bearing the DCP logo, arguing that such initiatives were not consistent with Chamisa’s strategic direction.

“Ladies and gentlemen, be advised accordingly: the above logo is not our child,” the message read.

“Our special focus is Agenda 2026, as explained by our leader, president advocate Nelson Chamisa. Let’s follow the laid-down trajectory and ignore many side-shows that are meant to defocus us from our core business as a movement.”

The message also cautioned supporters against joining WhatsApp groups allegedly created by individuals opposed to Chamisa’s political vision.

“You are kindly advised to exit such groups led by people who are not pro the vision of advocate Nelson Chamisa,” it said.

“Agenda 2026” is widely viewed as Chamisa’s roadmap for rebuilding his political base ahead of the next electoral cycle following his departure from the CCC.

Responding to the development, Timba defended the platform and criticised attempts to discourage citizens from participating in debates around the proposed constitutional changes.

“The platform I convene is the DCP, a non-partisan initiative that enables citizens to exercise their constitutional rights in defence of constitutionalism,” Timba said.

“The Constitution belongs to the people of Zimbabwe and participation in the 90-day consultative process cannot require permission from any political grouping. No one needs permission to defend the Constitution.”

He added that any attempts to discourage participation in constitutional defence efforts could be interpreted as support for extending Mnangagwa’s rule beyond current limits.

“The person or group that discourages anyone from defending their Constitution can only do so if they are pro-2030,” Timba said.

Efforts to obtain a comment from Chibaya were unsuccessful.

Political observers say the developments highlight deepening divisions within the opposition at a time when analysts believe unity and coordination are crucial in responding to constitutional reforms that critics argue could weaken democratic safeguards.

Source – newsday