Chatunga Linked to SA Minister, Opposition Leader in Gold Smuggling Syndicate

JOHANNESBURG – South African opposition Patriotic Alliance deputy leader Kenny Kunene has threatened to take legal action after allegations surfaced on social media linking him to an alleged gold smuggling and illegal mining network involving Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, according to TimesLive.

The controversy erupted after a viral post on X claimed Kunene was connected to a purported cross-border gold enterprise allegedly associated with Mugabe, the youngest son of the late former President Robert Mugabe.

According to the post, Mugabe was accused of running a gold smuggling operation through a company identified as Maowe Minings in Zimbabwe. The same claims further alleged links to illegal “zama zama” mining activities in South Africa and suggested that Kunene, alongside Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie, had partnered with Mugabe to facilitate gold transactions between the two countries.

Kunene swiftly rejected the allegations, describing them as false and defamatory. Responding publicly, he warned of impending legal proceedings against the individual responsible for the claims.

“This is a lie. We will see you in court,” Kunene said, signalling his intention to pursue a defamation case.

The allegations have gained attention amid Mugabe’s separate legal challenges in Johannesburg. He was recently arrested following an attempted murder charge stemming from a shooting incident at his Hyde Park residence, which reportedly left a gardener injured. Law enforcement authorities are said to have seized a vehicle during the investigation.

Officials, however, indicated that the gold-related claims circulating online are not connected to the attempted murder case currently before the courts.

The claims have triggered widespread debate on social media, with reactions sharply divided. Some users called for authorities to investigate the allegations, while others cautioned against what they described as unverified accusations made without evidence.

Legal experts have repeatedly warned that false allegations published online may expose individuals to defamation lawsuits, particularly where reputational harm can be demonstrated.

Kunene’s response underscores growing tensions between public figures and social media users, as online platforms increasingly become arenas for political controversy and legal disputes.