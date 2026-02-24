EU Ambassador Reaffirms Commitment to Deepening EU–Zimbabwe Partnership

HARARE – The Ambassador of the European Union to Zimbabwe, Katrin Hagemann, has reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to strengthening relations with Zimbabwe, placing renewed emphasis on trade, investment and governance during her first Meet the Press engagement in Harare.

Addressing members of the media, Ambassador Hagemann described the European Union as a “steadfast and reliable partner,” signalling a forward-looking approach centred on trust, mutual respect and shared interests. She noted that following the EU Council’s annual review of restrictive measures, all measures targeting individuals and entities have been lifted, while the arms embargo remains in place.

The Ambassador said the decision underscored the EU’s intention to pursue constructive engagement and deepen bilateral cooperation. She highlighted the Zimbabwe–EU Partnership Dialogue as a central mechanism for structured discussions between Harare and Brussels.

“The European Union reiterates its commitment to deepening bilateral relations with Zimbabwe and to strengthening a partnership built on trust, mutual respect and shared interests,” Hagemann said, expressing optimism ahead of the next formal Partnership Dialogue.

Trade and investment featured prominently in the Ambassador’s remarks. The EU remains one of Zimbabwe’s key trading partners, with commercial exchanges continuing to expand. Zimbabwe benefits from duty-free and quota-free access to all 27 EU member state markets under the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), a framework Hagemann described as offering “significant untapped potential.”

Despite the preferential access, only about 200 Zimbabwean companies currently export to Europe. The Ambassador identified growth in export volumes — with an immediate symbolic target of reaching US$1 billion in trade — as a strategic objective, stressing that stability, predictability and strong governance are essential for sustaining investor confidence.

Eurostat data indicates that total trade between Zimbabwe and the EU reached approximately US$919 million in 2024, reflecting a 10 percent increase from the previous year. Zimbabwe recorded a positive trade balance, exporting more goods to the EU than it imported.

Agricultural commodities continue to dominate Zimbabwe’s exports to Europe, including horticultural products, tobacco and processed foods, alongside manufactured goods and minerals such as gold and diamonds. The EU remains the largest buyer of Zimbabwean horticultural exports, purchasing more than 40 percent of shipments, including blueberries, citrus fruits and speciality vegetables.

Ambassador Hagemann also welcomed progress in the Structured Dialogue on Arrears Clearance and Debt Restructuring, describing recent engagements as constructive. The EU, she said, remains actively involved in supporting Zimbabwe’s efforts to normalise relations with international creditors — a process widely seen as critical for restoring access to global financing.

In this context, Hagemann commended ongoing cooperation with Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, with whom she co-chairs the Governance Track under the Structured Dialogue framework.

Beyond economic ties, the Ambassador highlighted the EU’s broader development cooperation initiatives under the Global Gateway strategy. These include support for infrastructure modernisation, climate resilience, biodiversity conservation and private sector development.

Among the flagship projects is the rehabilitation of the Kariba Dam, a vital source of hydroelectric power for Zimbabwe. The programme is designed to secure long-term energy stability while supporting the country’s transition toward greener and more sustainable energy systems.

Through what the EU terms “Team Europe” — comprising EU institutions, member states and European financial institutions — assistance is being channelled into agriculture, renewable energy, governance reforms, climate action, and youth and women’s empowerment.

Investment cooperation is also expanding. According to the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), projected investment flows have shown significant growth in recent years. European financial institutions, including the European Investment Bank, have extended credit lines exceeding US$100 million to Zimbabwean commercial banks since 2021.

These facilities, disbursed through local institutions such as Stanbic, CABS, FCB and NMB, provide longer-term, lower-cost financing to small and medium-sized enterprises, particularly in horticulture and renewable energy sectors.

Hagemann described the performance of these credit lines as encouraging, calling them a strong signal of European confidence in Zimbabwe’s private sector and financial institutions.

Looking ahead, the Ambassador expressed enthusiasm about engaging directly with Zimbabwean communities.

“I very much look forward to travelling across Zimbabwe — to see first-hand the impact of our joint programmes, to meet our partners, and most importantly, to connect with the people of this beautiful country,” she said.

The Ambassador concluded by reiterating the EU’s position on international law and global stability, expressing solidarity with Ukraine and emphasising the importance of sovereignty and territorial integrity as foundational principles of the international system.

The remarks come at a time when Zimbabwe and the European Union are seeking to consolidate relations, with trade, governance reforms and economic cooperation emerging as defining pillars of the evolving partnership.