Charumbira chased away from funeral

Fortune Charumbira was reportedly forced to leave a funeral in Masvingo West earlier today following a confrontation with mourners.

The incident occurred at the rural home of the late Nyarai Mureyi, popularly known as Mai Themba, in Ward 12. Community members had gathered to pay their respects when tensions escalated after Chief Charumbira arrived during proceedings.

According to witnesses, his arrival coincided with remarks by Honourable Takanayi Mureyi, the deceased’s brother. As Chief Charumbira attempted to approach the podium, some mourners expressed dissatisfaction with his presence. Honourable Mureyi reportedly criticised the chief, describing him as disrespectful and saying he should not set foot at the Mureyi homestead again.

Residents who attended the funeral alleged that Chief Charumbira was accompanied by a group of women associated with ZANU PF who began singing party songs, an act many mourners felt was inappropriate at a funeral. The singing reportedly intensified tensions, prompting chants from sections of the crowd demanding that the chief leave.

A local resident, Patrick Gumbo, said the atmosphere became charged because mourners believed the occasion should remain apolitical. He added that unresolved issues between the chief and members of the community may have contributed to the hostility.

As tensions mounted, another traditional leader, Chief Nemamwa, was present but did not intervene in the confrontation. Chief Charumbira was eventually escorted to his vehicle by aides and left the homestead. Proceedings reportedly continued peacefully afterward, with Chief Nemamwa addressing mourners without disruption.

The incident underscores ongoing political tensions in Masvingo West, a region that has previously experienced episodes of political conflict. In 2023, members of ZANU PF were implicated in violent confrontations during campaign activities, including incidents involving opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and councillor Esther Zishiri.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the funeral incident.

