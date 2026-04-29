Zimbabwe Integrates 118MW of Net Metering Capacity into National Grid

HARARE – Zimbabwe has achieved a notable milestone in its energy transition, integrating 118 megawatts (MW) of net metering capacity into the national grid, according to Cletus Nyachowe, chief executive of ZESA Holdings.

The development, according to State media, follows a series of policy reforms aimed at accelerating renewable energy adoption, including the removal of upfront connection fees and the introduction of credit transfers across multiple properties owned by a single customer.

The net metering initiative, implemented by Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company, allows electricity consumers who generate power—primarily through solar photovoltaic (PV) systems—to feed surplus energy back into the grid. Using grid-tied inverters and smart bi-directional meters, customers can export excess electricity and earn credits that offset future consumption.

Under this system, the national grid effectively operates as a “virtual battery,” enabling users to draw power during periods when their systems are not generating, such as at night or during low sunlight conditions.

“The programme accelerates the return on investment in renewable energy while reducing costs for households and businesses,” said Eng Nyachowe. “It also reduces the need for expensive battery storage and helps extend the lifespan of existing systems.”

The scheme is open to residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural users, with a maximum export threshold of 5MW per participant. To boost uptake, ZETDC has introduced a 36-month promotional window running until March 2027, during which connection fees are deferred and recovered through accumulated energy credits.

Applications are submitted via the ZETDC online self-service platform or at its commercial offices, with approvals typically processed within a week before installation and commissioning by certified technicians.

The programme comes amid growing investment in captive power solutions by businesses and households seeking to mitigate the impact of persistent electricity shortages. It also provides an avenue for excess generation to be monetised through grid integration.

In 2025, the Minister of Energy and Power Development, July Moyo, acknowledged increasing adoption of net metering but noted that some producers remain hesitant to participate. He urged broader uptake, emphasising its role in strengthening national energy security while reducing electricity costs for consumers.

The expansion of net metering capacity is expected to enhance grid stability, ease pressure on the national power supply, and support Zimbabwe’s transition towards a more resilient and sustainable energy system.