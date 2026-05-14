Dairibord Q1 2026 Performance: Volume Growth Outpaces Cost Pressures Amid Capacity Expansion

Dairibord Holdings Limited delivered a strong operational performance in the first quarter of 2026, characterised by robust volume growth across its core product categories, ongoing capacity expansion, and improving demand fundamentals. However, the gains were partially tempered by rising production costs linked to persistent infrastructure constraints, particularly in energy and water supply.

Strong Top-Line Momentum Driven by Volume Expansion

The group recorded a 26% increase in sales volumes, signalling sustained consumer demand and effective product positioning across its portfolio. This growth reflects both improved market absorption and the company’s ability to scale output in a challenging operating environment.

A key operational milestone during the period was the commissioning of a new Steri plant in Chipinge, which directly supported a 15% increase in liquid milk output. This investment underscores Dairibord’s ongoing strategy to strengthen processing capacity and improve supply chain resilience in its core dairy segment.

Beverages Remain the Core Growth Engine

The beverages division continued to anchor the group’s performance, expanding by 29% and reinforcing its position as the largest contributor to the business, accounting for 67% of the total product mix. Growth in this segment was primarily driven by new investments in Cascade and Pfuko Maheu, which strengthened both production capacity and product availability in the market.

This performance highlights the strategic importance of value-added beverages within Dairibord’s portfolio, particularly in driving scale and stabilising revenue streams in a consumption-driven economy.

Foods Segment Shows Broad-Based Strength

The foods division delivered an even stronger performance, with growth of 31%, largely driven by increased yoghurt demand. This segment’s acceleration suggests a gradual shift in consumer preferences toward higher-margin, processed dairy products, supporting both revenue diversification and value addition within the group.

Although smaller in scale compared to beverages, the foods unit is increasingly emerging as a strategic growth pillar, benefiting from urban demand trends and product innovation.

Rising Input Costs and Structural Constraints

Despite the strong operational momentum, Dairibord faced mounting cost pressures during the quarter. Persistent electricity shortages forced greater reliance on alternative energy sources, significantly increasing production costs. In addition, certain production facilities incurred higher expenses due to the need to purchase water, reflecting ongoing inefficiencies in public utility provision.

These structural challenges continue to weigh on margins, particularly in an environment where input costs are rising faster than pricing flexibility, placing pressure on profitability even as volumes expand.

Outlook: Growth Versus Margin Compression Dynamic

The first quarter results position Dairibord as a volume-led growth story supported by strategic capital investment and strong brand execution. However, the medium-term outlook remains shaped by a delicate balance between expansion and cost absorption.

Sustained infrastructure constraints in electricity and water supply are likely to remain key margin headwinds unless mitigated by further investment in self-generation capacity and operational efficiencies. Nonetheless, continued demand strength across beverages and foods suggests that top-line growth momentum is likely to remain intact through 2026.