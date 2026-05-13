Mining, Agriculture and Construction Drive Delta to Record US$1.09 Billion Revenue Growth

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s mining, agriculture, construction and remittance-driven economy powered another record-breaking performance for Delta Corporation in the financial year ending March 2026, with the beverages giant reporting strong growth across its lager, sorghum beer and soft drinks businesses.

The group recorded total revenues of US$1.091 billion following the consolidation of the Schweppes business, as rising consumer incomes and sustained demand boosted volumes across key product lines.

Lager beer volumes surged 19% during the period, supported by what Delta described as “increased consumer incomes and stable pricing”. The company said lager demand has now exceeded historical sales levels, with supply constraints prompting fresh capital investment into expanded production facilities in Bulawayo and Southerton.

Carling Black Label emerged as Delta’s top-selling lager brand during the year under review.

Sorghum beer volumes also climbed 19% to a record 462 million litres, surpassing the previous all-time high of 450 million litres achieved in 1998. The performance highlights continued strong demand in both urban and rural markets, particularly amid improving agricultural incomes.

In the non-alcoholic beverages segment, soft drinks volumes increased 14%, while traditional beverage brand Maheu posted exceptional growth of 104%, more than doubling sales volumes compared to the prior year.

Despite the strong growth, Delta disclosed that it paid the equivalent of US$30 million in sugar tax during the reporting period, underlining the growing fiscal burden on beverage manufacturers.

The company’s trading update also revealed the continued dominance of the United States dollar in consumer transactions. Approximately 94% of Delta’s sales were conducted in US dollars, compared to 80% in the previous year, reflecting declining usage of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency in formal retail transactions.

Delta attributed the robust consumer spending environment to sustained activity in Zimbabwe’s gold mining sector, improved agricultural output, construction sector expansion, and inflows from diaspora remittances.

“The improved agricultural outturn, including higher cereal and wheat output, further supported purchasing power, particularly in rural markets,” the company said.

Delta added that the construction sector had experienced “notable growth”, driven by the emergence of new settlements and increased household and corporate investment activity supported by multiple sources of disposable income.