Zimbabwean and Nigerian authorities warn citizens of serious risks as protests turn violent in SA

The Embassy of Zimbabwe in South Africa and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) have issued urgent safety advisories to their nationals following reports of violent anti-foreigner demonstrations across several South African cities.

“The Consulate of Zimbabwe in Johannesburg and Cape Town have received reports of disturbing demonstrations that are targeting foreign nationals,” said the embassy.

These incidents pose a serious risk to the safety and well-being of Zimbabwean nationals residing in South Africa, they added.

“The government of Zimbabwe is committed to ensuring safety, dignity and well-being of its nationals.”

Zimbabwean nationals have been advised to remain vigilant and avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place.

Scenes in Hillbrow right now during march against illegal immigrants @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/WNuma9UedU — Michel Bega (@MichelBega) April 29, 2026

They have also been urged to stay indoors and limit unplanned movement.

“Report any incidents to the local South African Police Services (SAPS), Embassy and the Consulates of Zimbabwe in Johannesburg and Cape Town.”

They were further instructed to keep essential documents with them at all times.

Meanwhile, NiDCOM has also appealed to Nigerians in the country to exercise extreme caution as protests allegedly turn violent in multiple provinces.

NiDCOM said that the demonstrators intend to apply pressure on the government over the presence of foreign nationals.

The commission advised all Nigerian citizens to avoid any confrontation with protesters and to refrain from engaging with demonstration groups.

Nigerian business owners have specifically been told to close their businesses from Freedom Day, April 27, and to remain closed on April 28 and 29.