22.7 C
Harare
Monday, November 24, 2025
Subscribe
Business

Zimbabwe government procurs 16 new electric buses

HARARE – Government, through CMED, has procured 16 new electric buses that will soon be deployed into the urban transport system. A pilot route between the University of Zimbabwe and the Harare City Centre is set to launch next month.

This investment reflects the Second Republic’s drive to modernise public services and improve everyday mobility. By adopting clean and affordable transport solutions, Government is reinforcing its commitment to a responsive, people-focused economy.

A strong mass public transport network is vital to achieving Vision 2030. Electric buses will help ease congestion, reduce travel times and promote safer, more reliable movement across urban areas, while advancing environmentally sustainable transport.

Although beginning as a pilot, CMED is positioned to expand this model nationwide, supporting broader national goals of industrialisation, urban renewal and inclusive growth.

Through such practical initiatives, President Mnangagwa’s administration continues turning policy into tangible progress as Zimbabwe advances towards upper-middle-income status by 2030.

Jump to [hide]

spot_img

Related Articles

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Manhize Steel Project stands out as key NDS1 milestone

Business 0
THE Manhize Dinson Iron and Steel Project stands out...

Musk’s DOGE disbanded ahead of schedule — news agency

World 0
LONDON,- The US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), created...

Technology fuels GBV, Zimbabwe minister says

Dating & Relationships 0
Zimbabwe has launched the 2025 National 16 Days of...

Popular

Manhize Steel Project stands out as key NDS1 milestone

Business 0
THE Manhize Dinson Iron and Steel Project stands out...

Musk’s DOGE disbanded ahead of schedule — news agency

World 0
LONDON,- The US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), created...

Technology fuels GBV, Zimbabwe minister says

Dating & Relationships 0
Zimbabwe has launched the 2025 National 16 Days of...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Manhize Steel Project stands out as key NDS1 milestone

Staff Reporter - 0

Musk’s DOGE disbanded ahead of schedule — news agency

Staff Reporter - 0

Technology fuels GBV, Zimbabwe minister says

Staff Reporter - 0

Tension at Military Handover: Chiwenga’s Uniform Sparks Succession Fears in Harare

Staff Reporter - 0