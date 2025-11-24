Zimbabwe government procurs 16 new electric buses

HARARE – Government, through CMED, has procured 16 new electric buses that will soon be deployed into the urban transport system. A pilot route between the University of Zimbabwe and the Harare City Centre is set to launch next month.

This investment reflects the Second Republic’s drive to modernise public services and improve everyday mobility. By adopting clean and affordable transport solutions, Government is reinforcing its commitment to a responsive, people-focused economy.

A strong mass public transport network is vital to achieving Vision 2030. Electric buses will help ease congestion, reduce travel times and promote safer, more reliable movement across urban areas, while advancing environmentally sustainable transport.

Although beginning as a pilot, CMED is positioned to expand this model nationwide, supporting broader national goals of industrialisation, urban renewal and inclusive growth.

Through such practical initiatives, President Mnangagwa’s administration continues turning policy into tangible progress as Zimbabwe advances towards upper-middle-income status by 2030.