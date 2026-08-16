Caledonia Mining Revenue Climbs 16% on Stronger Gold Prices and Production

HARARE — Caledonia Mining Corporation recorded a strong improvement in second-quarter revenue, with sales rising 16 percent year-on-year to US$75.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, as higher realised gold prices combined with improved production at its flagship Blanket Mine.

The performance underscores the continued importance of gold output and pricing to Caledonia’s earnings at a time when elevated bullion prices are providing a significant revenue tailwind for Zimbabwe’s gold producers.

The company’s quarterly performance was supported by stronger operational delivery at Blanket Mine, one of Zimbabwe’s key underground gold operations, where production improvements helped translate favourable market conditions into higher sales.

Mining analysts said the combination of production growth and a stronger gold price was particularly significant because it provides Caledonia with operating leverage: additional ounces produced can generate disproportionately stronger revenue when sold into a rising gold-price environment.

“Caledonia’s second-quarter performance illustrates how Zimbabwean gold producers can benefit when operational improvements coincide with favourable international bullion prices,” one mining analyst told The Zimbabwe Mail. “The important issue for investors is whether the production gains can be sustained, because higher gold prices alone do not necessarily translate into stronger margins if costs are rising at the same time.”

The latest revenue performance also reinforces Blanket Mine’s strategic role within Caledonia’s portfolio as the company continues to focus on expanding production and improving the productivity of its underground mining operations.

For Zimbabwe’s mining sector, the results highlight the broader contribution of gold producers to export earnings and foreign-currency generation, particularly as the country seeks to expand mineral production and increase the economic value derived from its resources.

Analysts said sustained production growth would remain critical for Caledonia as the company balances capital investment, underground development and cost pressures against the exceptionally supportive gold-price environment.

“The market will increasingly look beyond headline revenue growth and assess the quality of that growth — particularly production volumes, all-in sustaining costs, cash generation and the capital required to maintain and expand output,” the analyst said.

Caledonia’s second-quarter figures therefore point to a favourable operating environment, but the durability of the performance will depend on whether Blanket Mine can maintain higher production while containing costs and converting the stronger gold-price environment into sustainable cash generation.