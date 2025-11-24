22.7 C
Harare
Monday, November 24, 2025
Subscribe
Banking

RF Bank & Trust Names Zimbabwean Richard Maparura as New CEO

Harare, Zimbabwe – RF Bank & Trust, a Cayman Islands-based international private bank, has announced the appointment of Zimbabwean national Richard Maparura as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

In addition to leading the bank, Mr Maparura will also serve as head of its International Asset Management and Banking divisions.The privately held institution currently manages US$1.4 billion in assets and administers a further US$2 billion on behalf of high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional clients across multiple jurisdictions.

A seasoned international banker with over two decades of experience, Mr Maparura previously held senior leadership roles at several global financial institutions in London, Geneva, and Singapore. A graduate of the University of Zimbabwe and the London Business School, he began his career in Harare before building an accomplished track record in private banking, wealth structuring, and cross-border asset management.

Commenting on the appointment, the bank’s board praised Mr Maparura’s “deep understanding of emerging-market wealth dynamics combined with proven expertise in international private banking,” noting that his Zimbabwean roots and global perspective made him uniquely qualified to steer the bank’s next phase of growth.

Mr Maparura, who assumes the role from the bank’s Cayman Islands headquarters, said: “I am honoured to lead RF Bank & Trust at an exciting time for private wealth management in both established and frontier markets. I look forward to building on the bank’s strong foundations and delivering exceptional value to our clients worldwide.”The appointment marks a rare instance of a Zimbabwean national reaching the very top of an offshore private banking institution.

Jump to [hide]

spot_img

Related Articles

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Manhize Steel Project stands out as key NDS1 milestone

Business 0
THE Manhize Dinson Iron and Steel Project stands out...

Musk’s DOGE disbanded ahead of schedule — news agency

World 0
LONDON,- The US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), created...

Technology fuels GBV, Zimbabwe minister says

Dating & Relationships 0
Zimbabwe has launched the 2025 National 16 Days of...

Popular

Manhize Steel Project stands out as key NDS1 milestone

Business 0
THE Manhize Dinson Iron and Steel Project stands out...

Musk’s DOGE disbanded ahead of schedule — news agency

World 0
LONDON,- The US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), created...

Technology fuels GBV, Zimbabwe minister says

Dating & Relationships 0
Zimbabwe has launched the 2025 National 16 Days of...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Manhize Steel Project stands out as key NDS1 milestone

Staff Reporter - 0

Musk’s DOGE disbanded ahead of schedule — news agency

Staff Reporter - 0

Technology fuels GBV, Zimbabwe minister says

Staff Reporter - 0

Tension at Military Handover: Chiwenga’s Uniform Sparks Succession Fears in Harare

Staff Reporter - 0