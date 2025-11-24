RF Bank & Trust Names Zimbabwean Richard Maparura as New CEO

Harare, Zimbabwe – RF Bank & Trust, a Cayman Islands-based international private bank, has announced the appointment of Zimbabwean national Richard Maparura as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

In addition to leading the bank, Mr Maparura will also serve as head of its International Asset Management and Banking divisions.The privately held institution currently manages US$1.4 billion in assets and administers a further US$2 billion on behalf of high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional clients across multiple jurisdictions.

A seasoned international banker with over two decades of experience, Mr Maparura previously held senior leadership roles at several global financial institutions in London, Geneva, and Singapore. A graduate of the University of Zimbabwe and the London Business School, he began his career in Harare before building an accomplished track record in private banking, wealth structuring, and cross-border asset management.

Commenting on the appointment, the bank’s board praised Mr Maparura’s “deep understanding of emerging-market wealth dynamics combined with proven expertise in international private banking,” noting that his Zimbabwean roots and global perspective made him uniquely qualified to steer the bank’s next phase of growth.

Mr Maparura, who assumes the role from the bank’s Cayman Islands headquarters, said: “I am honoured to lead RF Bank & Trust at an exciting time for private wealth management in both established and frontier markets. I look forward to building on the bank’s strong foundations and delivering exceptional value to our clients worldwide.”The appointment marks a rare instance of a Zimbabwean national reaching the very top of an offshore private banking institution.