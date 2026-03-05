Armed men brandishing rifles storm Biti’s office

The Constitution Defenders Forum (CDF) says unidentified men driving unregistered vehicles surrounded the offices of its convener, Tendai Biti, in a dramatic incident that has raised fresh concerns about the safety of opposition leaders in Zimbabwe.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the forum said a group of men arrived in unregistered Toyota Fortuner GD6 and Ford Ranger vehicles before confronting people at the premises.

CDF alleged that the men, who appeared heavily intoxicated and aggressive, assaulted Biti’s driver and two women who were with him. According to the organisation, the attackers beat them with batons while brandishing what appeared to be AK-47 rifles, leaving the driver injured.

The forum said the attackers openly threatened the former finance minister during the incident.

“During this attack, the assailants loudly declared that CDF will not launch in Zimbabwe and repeatedly threatened that they were going to kill Hon. Tendai Biti,” the statement said.

The group allegedly claimed they were aware of CDF’s activities and warned that they would “do more than what was done to Professor Lovemore Madhuku,” referring to Lovemore Madhuku.

According to CDF, the situation escalated after the group initially dispersed. When Biti later left his office accompanied by other leaders from the organisation, three vehicles allegedly emerged and began following their car.

“At this moment, we are extremely concerned because we have lost contact with them and cannot ascertain their safety or whereabouts,” the statement said.

The forum further claimed that additional vehicles, including unmarked cars and police vehicles, later surrounded the offices and the entire street area. It said both uniformed and plain-clothes officers were seen in the vicinity.

CDF said the presence of the vehicles and individuals made it difficult for anyone to document the situation.

“It has also become extremely difficult to obtain pictures or document what is happening, as suspected State vehicles are parked throughout the area, and the individuals involved are aggressively charging at anyone who attempts to approach our Convener’s law firm,” the statement added.

The organisation also alleged that clients visiting the law offices had been intimidated and harassed.

CDF described the developments as deeply troubling, warning that the incident comes amid increasing pressure on activists and political leaders opposed to the proposed 2030 constitutional agenda.

The forum said recent months had seen a pattern of intimidation that includes alleged abductions, assaults and harassment of critics of the government.

“Given Zimbabwe’s painful history, we cannot and will not treat such threats lightly,” the statement said.

CDF has called on Zimbabweans to remain vigilant and urged regional organisations such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) to closely monitor the situation and ensure the safety of Biti and other leaders within the forum.

