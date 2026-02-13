19.3 C
African Sun to Delist from VFEX Amid Strategic Review

By: Staff Reporter

Sports

Zimbabwe shock Australia

THE Zimbabwe cricket team claimed one of their biggest...
Economy

IMF sends a warning to South Africa

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned the South...
Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Attends APRM Forum as Zimbabwe’s Peer Review Report Presented

ADDIS ABABA – President Emmerson Mnangagwa today attended the...
Business

Nampak Zimbabwe volumes surge on tobacco carryover

NAMPAK Zimbabwe’s volumes for the first quarter to December...
motoring

BYD overtakes Ford

Ford Motor Company recorded global wholesale sales of just...
Zimbabwe

Mahere warns Jonathan Moyo

Outspoken former opposition legislator Fadzayi Mahere has warned exiled...
Politics

Chivayo offers Jonathan Moyo ‘brand-new car’

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has offered exiled former Jonathan Moyo,...
Technology

Chinese e-commerce giants Temu and Shein tighten grip on Africa as Jumia exits another African market

African e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies will wind down operations...

HARARE – Hospitality group African Sun has announced plans to delist from the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX), nearly three years after joining the United States dollar-denominated bourse.

African Sun listed on the VFEX in 2023, citing expectations that the move would enhance its regional profile and commercial standing while improving access to foreign currency capital.

In a statement, the company said the proposed delisting forms part of an “ongoing strategic review and value-unlocking initiatives.”

Market watchers say the decision reflects shifting corporate priorities within Zimbabwe’s hospitality sector, which continues to adjust to evolving investment dynamics and capital allocation strategies.

African Sun indicated that it is currently rationalising its asset portfolio, including the disposal of selected hotel properties. The proceeds from these transactions are expected to be channelled towards the refurbishment and upgrading of key assets within its portfolio.

The group did not specify a timeline for the delisting but noted that shareholders would be advised of the relevant processes and approvals in due course.

The VFEX, launched to attract foreign investment through USD-based listings, has positioned itself as a platform for companies seeking currency stability and offshore capital flows. African Sun’s exit is likely to draw attention from investors assessing the exchange’s performance and long-term appeal.

African Sun remains one of Zimbabwe’s prominent hospitality operators, with interests spanning urban hotels, resort properties, and conference facilities.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttps://thezimbabwemail.com

