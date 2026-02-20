Zimbabwean man issued with Criminal Behaviour Order for persistent begging in UK

LONDON – A Zimbabwean-born resident of Amesbury has been placed under a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) following a series of antisocial behaviour-related offences in the Wiltshire town.

Tatenda Mushandu (40), of Maple Way, appeared before Salisbury Magistrates’ Court on 10 February, where he was convicted on four counts of persistent begging in a public place. The court imposed fines linked to the offences and subsequently issued a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order, which will remain in force until February 2029.

Under the terms of the order, Mushandu is prohibited from approaching members of the public to request donations or implying a need for financial assistance. He is also barred from sitting or loitering within 50 metres of any shop or business premises in Amesbury.

Additionally, the order restricts him from entering the entirety of Solstice Park Services, including all car parks, footpaths, and areas within the retail park boundary. He is further prohibited from attending or entering several retail outlets, namely Co-Op Boscombe Road, Co-Op Salisbury Street, and One Stop Sandell Place in Amesbury.

Breaching the conditions of the CBO constitutes a criminal offence. Authorities have advised members of the public to contact Wiltshire Police via emergency services should Mushandu violate any of the imposed restrictions.

Commenting on the ruling, PC Emma Smith of the Amesbury Neighbourhood Policing Team said the order reflected the court’s firm stance on persistent offending.

“I am pleased that the court has seen fit to deal robustly with Mushandu’s chronic offending by issuing this three-year CBO,” she said.

Smith noted that the behaviour had caused “harassment, alarm and distress” to members of the public, particularly individuals shopping and working in local retail establishments.

She added that the order would enable police to take “positive and swift action” should any breaches occur.

“The restrictions imposed send a clear message that this type of antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated. Our team is working to seek similar conditions against other known local perpetrators of retail-related offences in Amesbury,” Smith said.

Wiltshire Police encouraged residents to report concerns about antisocial conduct through non-emergency channels or emergency services where appropriate.