Zimbabwean boy dies in UK hospital after stabbing

A 16-year-old Zimbabwean boy, Shayne Hambakachere, has died in hospital after being stabbed in Chippenham, England, in a case that has shocked the local community.

Wiltshire Police said the teenager was found seriously injured on London Road shortly before 4pm on Saturday. He was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody on suspicion of murder. He was initially detained on Saturday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent before the charge was escalated following Hambakachere’s death.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Darren Ambrose described the incident as a tragedy, saying it had resulted in the loss of a young life. He confirmed that the victim’s next of kin had been informed and were receiving support.

Ambrose said police understood the concern the incident would cause in the community and expressed sympathy with the family and friends of the deceased during what he described as an incredibly difficult time. He appealed to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have relevant information to come forward, stressing that it was vitally important to assist the investigation.

Chippenham MP Sarah Gibson said the killing would have a devastating impact on the victim’s family, friends and the wider community. She said no parent should have to endure such grief and extended her condolences to everyone affected.

Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson also condemned the stabbing, calling it truly horrendous. He said that in a close-knit town like Chippenham, the effects of the incident would be felt widely, but reassured residents that police had acted swiftly.

Wilkinson added that there would be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days, including the deployment of a mobile police station, as officers continue their enquiries and work to reassure the community.

