Zimbabwean-born physician lands top US health role

Mati Hlatshwayo Davis has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at the Missouri Foundation for Health, marking a significant leadership milestone for the Zimbabwean-born physician. She officially assumed the role on February 23, 2026.

In her new position, Dr Hlatshwayo Davis joins CEO Dwayne Proctor on the executive team, where she will help guide the Foundation’s mission to advance health equity across Missouri. Her responsibilities include aligning organisational strategy with policy reform to dismantle systemic barriers to care, strengthening cross-sector partnerships to address the root causes of health disparities, and elevating community-driven solutions aimed at ensuring all Missourians have equitable opportunities to thrive.

Dr Hlatshwayo Davis brings a strong public health background to the role. As Director of Health for the City of St. Louis Department of Health, she led efforts to modernise the city’s health infrastructure. Her tenure included launching the department’s first Behavioral Health Bureau, expanding mobile health programmes that reached more than 13,000 residents annually in underserved communities, and securing national reaccreditation.

A graduate and former faculty member of the Washington University School of Medicine, she also serves on the board of the Infectious Diseases Society of America and is widely recognised as a global health expert.

Her appointment places her at the forefront of efforts to shape more equitable health systems at both state and national levels in the United States.

