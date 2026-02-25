Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique validate boundary coordinates

The Zambia–Zimbabwe–Mozambique Tripartite Technical Committee is convening a six-day meeting from February 23–28 in Luangwa District to finalise and validate the computation of coordinates for the tri-junction river boundary point.

Committee Chairperson Kelvin Chibangula, who also serves as Assistant Surveyor General at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, said the meeting seeks to address and resolve outstanding boundary matters to promote peaceful co-existence and strengthened cooperation among the three sister countries.

Mr Chibangula explained that there has been progress made in the reaffirmation of the boundary, starting from the confluence of the Luangwa and Zambezi Rivers since the reconnaissance survey that was conducted between Zambia and Zimbabwe in October, 2023 and Zambia – Mozambique International River boundary reaffirmation exercise on the Luangwa River, conducted in May and June, 2023.

“There is need for the reaffirmation of the tri-union point in order to finalise the river boundary between Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique,” he said.

He urged delegates to incorporate the resolutions from the previous tripartite technical committee meetings deliberated on and recommendations made.

And Luangwa District Commissioner, Luke Chikani who officially opened the meeting said the coming together of the three countries, marked a significant milestone in the shared efforts to strengthen regional cooperation and manage the shared natural resources.

Mr Chikani explained that delegates will be discussing key documents, including the boundary treaty and exploring the methodology behind the computing the tri-union point.

“I am confident that the discussions will pave way for enhanced collaboration and mutual benefits,” he added.

Mr Chikani appreciated the three countries for the unwavering commitments toward the completion of the boundary reaffirmation activities on the common borders.

The delegation will undertake a site visit at the tri-union river boundary point at the end of the six-day technical committee meeting.

Source: Lusaka Times