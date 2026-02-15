Zimbabwe opposition gears up to block Mnangagwa’s 2030 dream

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s bid to extend his rule to 2030—effectively suspending the 2028 elections—may be the catalyst Zimbabwe’s fractured opposition has long needed to regroup.

Mnangagwa, who rose to power after the 2017 coup that ousted long-time ruler Robert Mugabe, has faced only timid opposition since, following the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and civil society’s suppression. While dissent within the ruling Zanu-PF has existed, proposed constitutional amendments tabled in cabinet last week appear to have dramatically altered the political landscape.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi presented proposals to amend the constitution, which include extending Mnangagwa’s term by two years beyond 2028. The so-called “2030 agenda” was first adopted at the Zanu-PF conference in Bulawayo two years ago. At that conference, then-party legal secretary Patrick Chinamasa had said the extension would require a referendum. However, Ziyambi’s cabinet presentation outlined a plan to bypass a public vote and implement the extension via parliament, where Zanu-PF holds a two-thirds majority. Under the draft amendments, the president would be chosen by a joint sitting of parliament rather than by popular vote.

The announcement has galvanized opposition figures. Former CCC vice-president Tendai Biti, who had retired from party politics after the 2023 elections, declared he would work with MDC leader Nelson Chamisa to challenge the 2030 agenda. “We are going to work with Chamisa. Up until he held elections, he was my president. So we are going to work with everyone in the fight to protect the constitution,” Biti said. He added that women, youth, and the diaspora would be mobilized in the campaign to defend constitutional democracy.

MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora also urged Zimbabweans to reject Zanu-PF’s proposals. “This is not routine legislation. This is not an administrative adjustment. This is an assault on the very foundation of our constitutional democracy,” Mwonzora said. He warned that removing the ballot undermines the legitimacy of presidential authority. Chamisa similarly condemned the amendments, calling them “unlawful” and accusing Zanu-PF of going rogue.

Zanu-PF has defended the plan, arguing Mnangagwa needs more time to complete infrastructure projects. Constitutional law expert Lovemore Madhuku rejected that rationale, saying, “If you are elected for four years, you must do your things within four years. If you cannot, it is a sign of incompetence.”

The Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) has vowed to mobilize lawful street protests against the amendments. “Zinasu firmly rejects any constitutional amendment that dilutes democratic participation, weakens checks and balances, or diminishes the citizen’s rights to directly choose their leaders,” Zinasu president Liberty Hamuswa said.

Internal opposition within the CCC has also emerged. While CCC secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu claimed 63 MPs supported the amendments, a number later boycotted the meeting. One MP, Richard Tsvangirai, publicly stated that he does not support the extension.

Meanwhile, exiled former Information Minister Jonathan Moyo has voiced support for the amendments, drawing criticism from analysts such as Australia-based Reason Wafawarova, who warned Zimbabwe needs a constitution that cannot be “bought, rented, or rewritten to suit one man’s term.” Analyst Jealous Mawarire noted that term extensions should only occur via referendum, calling the proposed parliamentary route “political skullduggery of the highest order.”

Even within Zanu-PF, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga is reportedly opposed to the controversial amendments. Mnangagwa himself had repeatedly insisted he would not stay in office beyond 2028, but the new proposals suggest a sharp shift from his earlier constitutionalist stance.

The 2030 agenda has thus thrust Zimbabwe’s opposition, students, and civil society into a rare moment of alignment, setting the stage for a heated battle over the country’s democratic future.

