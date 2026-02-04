17.8 C
Harare
Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Subscribe
HomeBusinessZimbabwe hits 2,1 billion-litre fuel record
Business

Zimbabwe hits 2,1 billion-litre fuel record

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Diaspora

Zimbabwean pastor faces UK jail for sex offences against young girls

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom – A Zimbabwean pastor in an...
Business

Delta posts strong volume growth as currency stability boosts demand

HARARE – Delta Corporation recorded strong volume and revenue...
Opinion & Analysis

What the US is up to in Africa now

At the end of last year, the administration of...
Africa

US moves to re-engage Sahel juntas as Russia tightens grip on Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso

The shift was underscored on Monday when Mali’s foreign...
Entertainment

50 Cent mocks Floyd Mayweather over $340m lawsuit against Showtime

Rapper and entrepreneur Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has publicly...
Opinion & Analysis

Why Nelson Chamisa Can Never Win: The “Trust Me Bro” Crisis in Zimbabwe’s Opposition

Introduction: The Perpetual Opposition LeaderNelson Chamisa has become Zimbabwe's...
World

Elon Musk becomes first person ever worth over $800 billion

NEW YORK,- Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and...
Banking

POSB partners Mastercard to launch outbound international remittance service

HARARE – The People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB) has...

ZIMBABWE’S fuel consumption surged to over 2,1 billion litres in 2025, a sharp rise from 1,6 billion litres the previous year, according to new data released by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera).

The record-breaking consumption underscores a sharp rebound in economic activity, with rising industrial output, expanding mining operations and increased transport volumes driving demand for diesel and petrol across the country. Authorities say the upward trend reflects stronger productivity and growing energy needs in key sectors of the economy.

Zera’s latest figures show sustained growth in both petrol and diesel usage, with diesel dominating demand due to its central role in powering heavy industries, logistics operations and agricultural machinery.

The spike in consumption follows Zimbabwe’s estimated 6,6% economic growth rate recorded in 2025.

Analysts say the economic rebound, combined with increased mobility and stronger industrial output, has translated into higher demand for energy inputs.

Economist Moses Chundu said the dominance of diesel, which exceeded 1,5 billion litres, alongside petrol consumption of over 700 million litres, shows that productive sectors are scaling up operations.

“This is why the consumption trends continue to increase as the sectors driving the economy are producing more,” he said.

Fuel usage is projected to climb further, with regulatory authorities forecasting consumption to exceed 2,5 billion litres in 2026.

Source: NewsDay

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttps://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

spot_img
Previous article
Delta posts strong volume growth as currency stability boosts demand

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Zimbabwean pastor faces UK jail for sex offences against young girls

Diaspora 0
LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom – A Zimbabwean pastor in an...

Delta posts strong volume growth as currency stability boosts demand

Business 0
HARARE – Delta Corporation recorded strong volume and revenue...

What the US is up to in Africa now

Opinion & Analysis 0
At the end of last year, the administration of...

Popular

Zimbabwean pastor faces UK jail for sex offences against young girls

Diaspora 0
LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom – A Zimbabwean pastor in an...

Delta posts strong volume growth as currency stability boosts demand

Business 0
HARARE – Delta Corporation recorded strong volume and revenue...

What the US is up to in Africa now

Opinion & Analysis 0
At the end of last year, the administration of...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Zimbabwean pastor faces UK jail for sex offences against young girls

Staff Reporter - 0

Delta posts strong volume growth as currency stability boosts demand

Staff Reporter - 0

What the US is up to in Africa now

Staff Reporter - 0

US moves to re-engage Sahel juntas as Russia tightens grip on Mali, Niger, and...

Staff Reporter - 0