Zimbabwe hits 2,1 billion-litre fuel record

ZIMBABWE’S fuel consumption surged to over 2,1 billion litres in 2025, a sharp rise from 1,6 billion litres the previous year, according to new data released by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera).

The record-breaking consumption underscores a sharp rebound in economic activity, with rising industrial output, expanding mining operations and increased transport volumes driving demand for diesel and petrol across the country. Authorities say the upward trend reflects stronger productivity and growing energy needs in key sectors of the economy.

Zera’s latest figures show sustained growth in both petrol and diesel usage, with diesel dominating demand due to its central role in powering heavy industries, logistics operations and agricultural machinery.

The spike in consumption follows Zimbabwe’s estimated 6,6% economic growth rate recorded in 2025.

Analysts say the economic rebound, combined with increased mobility and stronger industrial output, has translated into higher demand for energy inputs.

Economist Moses Chundu said the dominance of diesel, which exceeded 1,5 billion litres, alongside petrol consumption of over 700 million litres, shows that productive sectors are scaling up operations.

“This is why the consumption trends continue to increase as the sectors driving the economy are producing more,” he said.

Fuel usage is projected to climb further, with regulatory authorities forecasting consumption to exceed 2,5 billion litres in 2026.

Source: NewsDay