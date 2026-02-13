Zimbabwe Calls on US to Remove Sanctions to Enable Critical Minerals Engagement

HARARE – If the United States is serious about re-engagement with Zimbabwe, then it must remove all sanctions against the country and against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Anything less is duplicity. Washington cannot hold both the stick and the carrot, professing readiness to engage while simultaneously suffocating Zimbabwe's economy with punitive measures. Genuine partnership requires sincerity, respect and fairness.

President Mnangagwa has consistently declared Zimbabwe “a friend to all and enemy to none.”

His foreign policy is inclusive, pragmatic and rooted in the principle that partnerships must be built on mutual benefit rather than political dictates.

This stance was powerfully articulated at the World Government Summit in Dubai, where his responses commanded global respect.

He refused to be trapped in the false dichotomy of East versus West, insisting that Zimbabwe partners on the basis of what benefits its people.

His clarity and firmness reminded the world that sovereignty is not negotiable.

Zimbabwe has already demonstrated its ability to forge meaningful partnerships across the globe.

The Look East Policy has brought massive investment from China in energy, mining and infrastructure, including the expansion of Hwange Power Station and the rehabilitation of key roads.

India has partnered with Zimbabwe in pharmaceuticals and education, while Russia has invested in platinum mining ventures.

These partnerships have been structured to ensure that foreign direct investment benefits Zimbabweans first, with local content requirements and community development obligations embedded in agreements.

Zimbabwe dictates the terms of engagement, ensuring that its sovereignty and citizens’ welfare are protected.

At the same time, Zimbabwe has maintained ties with Europe, with nations such as Germany and the United Kingdom engaging in renewable energy projects, agricultural technology, and academic exchanges.

Even in the face of sanctions, Zimbabwe has shown that it can balance partnerships across continents, never closing doors but always insisting that cooperation must uplift its people.

This balanced approach reflects a leadership that is deliberate, disciplined and unyielding in defending national interests.

Domestically, President Mnangagwa’s policies have set Zimbabwe on a path of recovery and strength. The Transitional Stabilisation Programme restored fiscal discipline, reduced borrowing, and ended the culture of living beyond means.

The National Development Strategy 1 delivered growth in agriculture and mining, while the forthcoming NDS2 promises inclusive prosperity and structural transformation. Land reform, often misrepresented abroad, has empowered hundreds of thousands of families to contribute to national food security.

Zimbabwe is now self-reliant in maize and wheat, a remarkable achievement that underscores the success of redistributive justice.

The United States itself has acknowledged Zimbabwe’s importance in the global economy.

Recent statements from its embassy in Harare and its Africa Media Hub highlight America’s desire to diversify sources of critical minerals and readiness to engage Zimbabwe in mutually beneficial supply chain transactions.

This recognition is welcome, but it is undermined by the continued existence of sanctions. If Washington truly wants Zimbabwe to be part of its critical minerals strategy, then it must treat Zimbabwe as an equal partner, not as a nation under siege.

Removing sanctions would unlock opportunities for cooperation in mining, agriculture, technology, and education.

It would allow American businesses to invest in Zimbabwe’s vast potential, while giving Zimbabwe access to markets and financing that have long been restricted. More importantly, it would signal sincerity — proof that Washington is ready to engage Zimbabwe on genuine grounds rather than coercive terms.

President Mnangagwa has shown that he is ready to work with anyone who approaches Zimbabwe with honesty and respect.

His leadership has been resolute, strategic and uncompromising in defending sovereignty while opening doors to partnership.

His domestic reforms have laid the foundation for recovery, and his foreign policy has positioned Zimbabwe as a credible, confident player on the global stage.

If the United States is serious about re-engagement, it must abandon duplicity. It cannot hold both the stick and the carrot.

Genuine partnership requires trust and trust begins with the removal of sanctions.

Zimbabwe has proven that it can dictate the terms of its partnerships to ensure that all foreign direct investment benefits its citizens.

The ball is now in Washington’s court. If it truly seeks re-engagement, let it prove so by lifting sanctions and embracing Zimbabwe as a partner in progress.