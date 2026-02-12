Tensions Mount as Mnangagwa and Chiwenga Rift Deepens Over 2030 Agenda

HARARE — Signs of escalating tensions between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga have intensified following reports of a heated confrontation at a recent Cabinet meeting, amid growing controversy over proposed constitutional reforms.

Multiple party and government sources indicate that disagreements over proposals linked to the so-called “2030 agenda” triggered sharp exchanges during Tuesday’s Cabinet session. The tensions reportedly carried over into a high-level Zanu-PF Politburo Strategic Seminar held in Harare yesterday.

Although details of the Cabinet deliberations remain confidential, insiders describe the meeting as unusually tense, with ministers said to be divided over the implications of the proposed constitutional amendments. The reforms under discussion include extending the presidential term, altering the electoral system, and restructuring aspects of Zimbabwe’s governance framework.

During the Politburo seminar, President Mnangagwa delivered remarks that party insiders characterised as a firm response to internal resistance. While the President did not name individuals, his comments were widely interpreted within party circles as directed at dissenting voices opposed to the proposed changes.

Observers noted the conspicuous absence of Vice-President Chiwenga from the Harare seminar. His non-attendance follows his absence from last week’s inaugural Strategic Seminar for Central Committee members in Gweru, an event focused on strengthening party governance and consolidating alignment with national development objectives under Vision 2030.

Political analysts say Chiwenga’s repeated absence from key party gatherings has fuelled speculation about deepening divisions within the ruling party’s upper echelons.

“The symbolism of absence in politics is often as powerful as direct statements,” said one Harare-based political analyst. “When senior figures do not appear at major strategic events, it inevitably raises questions about internal cohesion.”

The reported tensions come against the backdrop of an increasingly contentious debate over Zimbabwe’s constitutional reform trajectory. Among the proposals attracting attention are measures that would extend presidential terms, shift from direct presidential elections to a parliamentary selection system, and modify the duration of parliamentary mandates.

Supporters of the reforms argue that longer terms and structural adjustments are necessary to promote policy continuity, reduce election-related disruptions, and provide stability for long-term national development programmes.

Critics, however, warn that the changes could weaken democratic accountability and alter the balance of power within Zimbabwe’s political system.

“The Constitution is fundamentally about limiting and structuring power,” noted a constitutional law expert based in Bulawayo. “Any amendments of this magnitude inevitably generate intense political debate.”

The apparent strain between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga has also revived discussions about succession dynamics within Zanu-PF. While both leaders have publicly maintained party unity, underlying factional alignments have long been a feature of Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

Economists caution that prolonged political uncertainty could have broader implications beyond party politics.

“Markets and investors pay close attention to political stability,” said an economist in Harare. “Sustained perceptions of internal conflict within governing structures can influence confidence, capital flows, and risk assessments.”

Despite the speculation, neither the President’s Office nor the Vice-President’s Office has issued official statements addressing the reported disagreements.

As debate over the constitutional amendments continues, the developments are likely to sharpen scrutiny on Zanu-PF’s internal dynamics and Zimbabwe’s evolving political architecture.

Source — ByoNews24