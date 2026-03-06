Zaka cop killer jailed 62 years for armed robbery … back in court on March 20 for double murder of two police detectives

Armed robber Daniel Munyanyi, who allegedly shot and killed two police detectives in Zaka last Sunday, has been convicted on six counts of armed robbery and sentenced to 72 years in jail after being convicted by a Masvingo regional court.

Masvingo regional magistrate Mr Innocent Bepura suspended 10 years, and Munyanyi will spend an effective 62 years behind bars.

This means Munyanyi (50) of Ndume Village in Ndanga will be 112 years old when he completes his sentence for armed robbery in the year 2088.

Munyanyi was also remanded in custody to March 20 and will be back in court to face two counts of murder.

Mr Liberty Hove appeared for the state.

Munyanyi allegedly shot and killed two detectives from Harare CID homicide as they closed in on him at his rural home in Chimedza, Zaka, as part of their investigations into the armed robbery cases.

As the ZRP launched a manhunt following the double murder, Munyanyi was eventually cornered and arrested by members of the public in Nyika, Bikita.

On the armed robbery charges dating back to June 20, 2025, Munyanyi pounced on Chief Nhema’s homestead, tied him with shoelaces and got away with US$10 000, five wrist watches, jewellery and shoes.

Munyanyi struck again on 8 December last year when he pounced on Tawanda Mandava’s shop at Chinyudze Business Centre in Zaka and robbed him of US$4 500, $US400 worth of airtime, a 9mm Star pistol, a Toyota Porte vehicle and groceries.

On 20 December, Munyanyi stormed Brighton Mwabvu’s house at Jerera Growth Point and got away with $US781 and a Toyota Mark X.

The following day, Munyanyi, armed with a pistol, struck at Mandadzaka Business Centre in Bikita and robbed Austin Fungai of US$300 and groceries.

Munyanyi struck again in Mpandawana Town in Gutu on 6 January this year and robbed Emmanuel Mbanda of his Mazda vehicle and an iPhone at gunpoint.

On 29 January, Munyanyi robbed Caroline Gwanyanya of Musiso Village of US$300 and a Honda Fit at gunpoint. – Herald