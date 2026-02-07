US Pullback Fails to Slow AfDB as Lenders Rally to Raise Record $11bn for Africa

As the United States retreats from what the Trump administration has dismissed as “woke” development priorities, the African Development Bank (AfDB) has secured a record-breaking US$11 billion replenishment for its concessional lending arm, underscoring Africa’s growing ability to mobilise alternative global support.

The funding, raised despite a sharp reduction in US contributions, was anchored by stronger commitments from European countries and African member states, signalling a strategic shift in the continent’s development financing landscape. The successful capital raise highlights both resilience within multilateral African institutions and a gradual rebalancing of influence away from Washington.

The AfDB’s concessional window, the African Development Fund (ADF), provides low-interest loans and grants to the continent’s poorest countries, financing projects in energy, agriculture, transport, health and climate adaptation. Historically, the United States has been one of the fund’s largest contributors. However, under President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda, Washington scaled back support for multilateral development institutions, arguing that US taxpayers should not bankroll programmes tied to climate policy, gender equity and governance reforms.

Despite the pullback, the AfDB exceeded expectations. European donors — including Germany, France, the UK and the Nordic countries — stepped up their pledges, while African nations increased their own contributions, reinforcing the message of shared responsibility and continental ownership.

AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina described the outcome as a “vote of confidence in Africa’s future”, noting that demand for development finance remains high as countries grapple with debt pressures, climate shocks, infrastructure gaps and rapid population growth.

“This replenishment ensures that Africa’s most vulnerable economies will not be abandoned at a time of global uncertainty,” Adesina said, adding that the bank would continue prioritising food security, energy access, industrialisation and climate resilience.

Analysts say the record fundraising also reflects growing unease in Europe and Africa about the geopolitical consequences of US disengagement. With China, Gulf states and regional lenders increasing their footprint on the continent, Western allies are keen to maintain influence through multilateral channels that promote transparency and long-term development.

At the same time, the increased African contribution is being viewed as a milestone. While still modest relative to donor funding, it marks a shift towards greater self-reliance and credibility, strengthening Africa’s voice in setting development priorities rather than merely receiving them.

However, challenges remain. The AfDB faces rising demand as more countries slip into debt distress and climate-related disasters intensify. Some economists warn that without sustained and predictable funding, concessional finance could struggle to keep pace with Africa’s needs.

Still, the US$11 billion raise sends a clear signal: even as Washington steps back, Africa’s development agenda is far from stalled. Instead, it is being reshaped — with Europe and African nations increasingly prepared to plug the gap and carry the weight of the continent’s future themselves.