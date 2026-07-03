EU co-finances Rwanda’s deployment in Mozambique

MAPUTO,- Mozambique’s Daniel Chapo, announced that the European Union will contribute to the financing of Rwanda’s mission to combat terrorism in Cabo Delgado.

The Head of State explained that “the operations of the Rwandan forces will be funded by public funds and those coming from the European Union itself, as has always been done, both for Rwanda and for our own Security Forces through training,” Daniel Chapo explains.

The Head of State recalled that the European Union does not provide support in lethal military equipment and guaranteed that, at this moment, negotiations are underway for the continuity of the agreements.

In addition to seeking solutions to terrorism through military means, Daniel Chapo also committed to mobilizing funds for the reconstruction of Cabo Delgado, a province with various infrastructures destroyed.

At the press conference, the President of the Republic repeated his promise to use all means at his disposal to prevent the war from compromising the country’s development plans.

“The Government keeps all avenues open to achieve stability, including the possibility of talks,” the Head of State guaranteed.

“It is very difficult to predict when terrorism will end. That is why we said that we are doing everything within our power, including the possibility of dialogue, to end terrorism. What we would like is for it to end, and its conclusion will therefore allow us to be at peace, and peace is the fundamental condition for development,” the Head of State emphasized.

Source: O País