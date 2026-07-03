Zimbabwe’s Macroeconomic Stability Marks Turning Point, but Growth Will Depend on Structural Reforms

HARARE – Zimbabwe has entered what government officials and several economists describe as an unprecedented period of macroeconomic stability, creating a more predictable operating environment for businesses after years of exchange rate volatility and high inflation. However, analysts say sustaining the gains will require continued fiscal and monetary discipline alongside deeper structural reforms that stimulate investment, industrialisation and productivity.

Speaking during the Mid-Term Economic Review and High-Level Policy Dialogue in Harare, organised by the Africa Economic Development Studies (AEDS), Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Deputy Governor Dr Innocent Matshe said the country’s macroeconomic framework has remained stable since the introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency in September 2024.

According to Zimbabwe’s State media, the central bank believes the stabilisation of the ZiG has significantly reduced inflation, stabilised the exchange rate and restored predictability to the domestic business environment, conditions regarded as essential for long-term investment and economic planning.

“The era of speculating on currency is over,” Dr Matshe said, warning businesses and borrowers against expectations of a sharp depreciation that would erode the real value of local currency obligations.

The RBZ projects Zimbabwe’s foreign currency reserves will reach approximately US$2 billion by year-end, up from about US$1.6 billion currently, improving the country’s import cover while strengthening confidence in the monetary framework.

Dr Matshe said the economy is expected to expand by around five percent this year. Although this would represent slower growth than the estimated 8.3 percent recorded in 2025, he argued that Zimbabwe remains among the fastest-growing economies in Southern Africa.

Stability Changes Business Decision-Making

For the private sector, macroeconomic stability is arguably more valuable than exceptionally high but volatile growth.

Businesses make investment decisions over multi-year horizons. Stable inflation, a relatively predictable exchange rate and consistent monetary policy allow manufacturers, retailers, exporters and financial institutions to forecast costs more accurately, negotiate longer-term contracts and undertake capital investment with greater confidence.

Years of currency instability forced many companies to adopt defensive strategies focused on inventory preservation, exchange rate hedging and short-term trading rather than expanding productive capacity. A more stable macroeconomic environment has the potential to redirect corporate capital towards factory expansion, technology upgrades, logistics infrastructure and export development.

Economists note that sustained macroeconomic stability also lowers sovereign risk, improves investor confidence and reduces financing costs over time, although these benefits depend on policy consistency.

Industrialisation Now Takes Centre Stage

With macroeconomic stability increasingly viewed as an established policy objective, attention is shifting towards industrial transformation.

Representing the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Acting Director for Heavy Industries Ms Ruvimbo Sandauke said the next phase of economic policy should focus on expanding domestic manufacturing capacity, promoting local content, supporting value addition and increasing export diversification.

The transition reflects a broader economic principle: stabilisation creates the conditions for growth, but industrialisation generates long-term prosperity through productivity gains, employment creation and higher-value exports.

For Zimbabwe, sectors such as mining beneficiation, agro-processing, manufacturing and renewable energy are expected to play increasingly important roles in translating macroeconomic stability into inclusive economic growth.

External Risks Remain

Despite improving domestic indicators, economists cautioned that Zimbabwe continues to operate within an increasingly uncertain global economic environment.

AEDS Board Chairman Dr Farai Matanhire noted that geopolitical tensions, global trade fragmentation and supply chain disruptions continue to present significant external risks to developing economies.

“Escalating trade disputes, shifting alliances and regional conflicts are no longer distant events,” he said. “They increasingly influence domestic commodity prices, supply chains and access to international capital.”

Nevertheless, he argued that recent regulatory reforms have helped reduce investment uncertainty. Among the measures highlighted were the abolition of selected trading levies, the temporary suspension of certain mining exploration fees and the implementation of a digital mining cadastre system aimed at improving transparency in mineral rights administration.

Dr Matanhire also pointed to Zimbabwe’s growing emphasis on domestic mineral beneficiation, particularly within the lithium industry, where policies encouraging local processing are intended to capture greater value from global electric vehicle supply chains.

Managing Monetary Expansion

While welcoming the improved macroeconomic environment, economist Brains Muchemwa urged policymakers to remain cautious regarding money supply growth.

He observed that annual money supply expansion of approximately 40 percent should continue to be carefully managed to preserve inflation stability and maintain confidence in the domestic currency.

Dr Matshe responded that monetary expansion should be viewed within the context of an expanding economy emerging from a relatively small monetary base. Faster economic growth, he argued, naturally requires greater liquidity to support increased production, investment and commercial activity.

The challenge for policymakers will be ensuring that liquidity growth remains aligned with productive economic activity rather than fuelling speculative demand or inflationary pressures.

Stability Alone Is Not Enough

Although Zimbabwe’s recent macroeconomic performance represents one of its most stable periods in years, economists broadly agree that stability is only the first stage of economic transformation.

Long-term prosperity will ultimately depend on whether policy consistency translates into increased domestic investment, higher industrial productivity, stronger export competitiveness, greater private-sector confidence and sustained employment creation.

The upcoming Mid-Term Fiscal Policy Review and Monetary Policy Statement are therefore expected to provide important signals on how Government intends to consolidate current gains while accelerating structural reforms capable of transforming macroeconomic stability into durable economic development.

According to Zimbabwe’s State media, the improved policy environment has also prompted AEDS, in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and ZimTrade, to organise the Zimbabwe Industrialisation Conference and Expo 2026, reflecting growing emphasis on translating economic stability into industrial expansion and export-led growth.