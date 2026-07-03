Reimagining Cold Storage Commission: A New Blueprint for Zimbabwe’s Agricultural Value Chain

BULAWAYO – Although the government’s previous blueprint for the Cold Storage Commission (CSC) ultimately failed to achieve its intended objectives, the institution’s original strategic rationale remains highly relevant to Zimbabwe’s contemporary agricultural economy.

By Our Insights Team

Rather than viewing the CSC solely through the lens of its unsuccessful partnership with Boustead Beef, policymakers should revisit its underlying purpose and redesign it to address one of the country’s most persistent agricultural challenges—post-harvest losses.

Zimbabwe continues to lose substantial agricultural value every year because of inadequate cold-chain infrastructure. While successive agricultural programmes have focused on increasing production, significantly less attention has been devoted to preserving produce after it leaves the farm. As a result, thousands of tonnes of high-value fruits, vegetables, dairy products and other perishables never reach formal markets in optimal condition, eroding farmer incomes and weakening national food security.

For Zimbabwe’s smallholder farmers, the absence of affordable cold storage remains one of the greatest barriers to commercialisation. Many producers cultivate quality crops but are forced to sell immediately after harvest at depressed prices because they lack access to refrigerated storage or temperature-controlled transport. This market imbalance disproportionately benefits middlemen, who purchase produce cheaply before reselling it at considerably higher margins in urban centres.

The financial implications are significant. Without cold-chain infrastructure, farmers are unable to determine the timing of sales based on favourable market prices. Instead, they become price takers, compelled to dispose of highly perishable produce before spoilage sets in. The result is lower household incomes, greater food waste and reduced returns on both public and private investment in agriculture.

Several local agritech companies have attempted to bridge this infrastructure gap by establishing community cold-storage facilities and refrigerated logistics services. However, cold-chain infrastructure is among the most capital-intensive segments of agricultural logistics. Cold rooms, refrigeration systems, backup power, refrigerated trucks and maintenance require substantial upfront investment, making nationwide expansion commercially challenging without long-term patient capital or public-sector support.

This is where the original CSC concept deserves renewed consideration.

Instead of functioning as a centrally managed meat-processing monopoly, a modernised CSC could evolve into a national agricultural logistics utility specialising in cold-chain infrastructure. Such an institution would not compete with private businesses but rather provide shared infrastructure that enables private agricultural enterprises to flourish.

Under this model, strategically located regional cold-storage hubs could be established across major agricultural production zones. These facilities would serve horticultural producers, dairy farmers, poultry operators, fisheries, meat processors and other agricultural value chains requiring temperature-controlled storage and transport. Farmers would pay user fees that are significantly lower than the cost of owning individual cold-storage facilities, allowing even small-scale producers to participate in formal markets.

The model would also strengthen Zimbabwe’s agricultural export ambitions. International buyers increasingly demand strict compliance with cold-chain standards from farm gate to final destination. Without reliable temperature-controlled logistics, Zimbabwe risks losing competitiveness in regional and international export markets despite producing high-quality agricultural products.

A decentralised cold-chain utility would further encourage agro-processing industries to establish operations closer to production centres. Reduced post-harvest losses would improve supply consistency for processors, retailers and exporters while stimulating investment in rural economies through new employment opportunities and expanded value-addition activities.

Beyond commercial considerations, the economic benefits would extend to national food security. Reducing food losses effectively increases available food supply without requiring additional land, fertiliser or irrigation investment. In a climate increasingly characterised by droughts and weather-related production shocks, preserving existing agricultural output may prove just as important as increasing production itself.

The lessons from the CSC’s past therefore extend far beyond livestock. The institution’s original strategic value lay in recognising that agricultural infrastructure is a public economic asset capable of transforming entire value chains. While its previous operational model may no longer suit today’s market realities, its core concept remains economically sound.

A restructured CSC should no longer be viewed as a meat-export enterprise, but as a national cold-chain utility supporting Zimbabwe’s broader agricultural transformation. By shifting from a rigid, centralised monopoly towards a decentralised, shared logistics platform, the government could unlock greater productivity among smallholder farmers, reduce post-harvest losses, strengthen food security and improve the competitiveness of Zimbabwe’s agricultural exports.

As Zimbabwe seeks to modernise its agricultural sector, investment in cold-chain infrastructure may ultimately deliver greater economic returns than many production-focused interventions. The challenge is no longer simply producing more food—it is ensuring that what is produced reaches consumers and export markets in the highest possible quality and value.