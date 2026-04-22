Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review – A productivity and privacy-first flagship smartphone

Modern smartphones have become mobile workstations – and after spending a few days with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, it’s clear this device is designed with that shift in mind.

This is a flagship that prioritises productivity, security, and efficiency, while still delivering top-tier performance and creative capability when needed.

It feels particularly suited to professionals who split their time between office environments, remote work, and travel.

From secure on-screen privacy to AI-assisted workflows and an incredibly powerful camera system, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is built to make life and day-to-day work seamless.

Watch our review of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra below.

Security and privacy as a core workflow feature

Rather than treating privacy as an add-on, the Galaxy S26 Ultra integrates it directly into the display experience.

With a simple toggle, the screen becomes visible only from a direct front-facing angle, while side viewing is blocked.

This is especially valuable in public environments – like working on emails in a café, reviewing documents while travelling, or checking sensitive dashboards in open-plan offices.

From a usability perspective, it doesn’t interrupt workflow. Straight-on visibility remains bright and sharp, while no one can see your display from a sharper angle.

You can also automate how the privacy display works, which is particularly useful.

This includes setting the Privacy Display to only turn on when you open specific apps like email or banking tools.

Galaxy AI as a daily productivity layer

Galaxy AI on the S26 Ultra is now less about individual features and more about how they work together to drive efficiency.

Instead of opening multiple apps in the morning, Now Brief consolidates key information like schedules, reminders, and relevant updates into a single view.

This is particularly useful when managing back-to-back meetings or coordinating tasks across different platforms.

Additionally, throughout the day, Galaxy AI continues to provide context-aware assistance such as suggesting relevant content while typing messages through Now Nudge.

For example, while drafting an email to a colleague about an upcoming meeting, the S26 Ultra can suggest attaching the related documents – and provide a direct shortcut to them that means you don’t need to go search through your files.

The result is a more continuous workflow, where the device anticipates your needs rather than waiting for input at every step.

Camera capability for business content and field use

The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s camera system is built for real-world use where stability and reliability matter.

The standout feature here is Horizontal Lock, which keeps your video perfectly level even when you’re walking, tilting, or rotating the phone.

This is great for on-the-go handheld recording, whether you’re capturing footage on a busy site or filming content on the move.

The low-light performance is also particularly useful for indoor meetings, evening site visits, or poorly lit spaces where clarity still matters.

The 100x Space Zoom, enhanced by AI, lets you capture distant details when you can’t physically get closer.

Overall, it’s a dependable setup that consistently delivers usable results without requiring manual adjustments.

The setup includes:

200MP main sensor – F1.4 aperture

50MP ultrawide lens – F1.9 aperture

50MP telephoto lens – F2.9 aperture

10MP sensor – F2.4 aperture

Performance, display, and charging

The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s hardware includes a powerful Snapdragon CPU and up to 16GB RAM, which translates into consistently smooth performance throughout the workday.

In practice, this means apps open instantly, multitasking feels seamless, and even heavier workflows like switching between multiple business tools happen without slowdown.

The 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers excellent clarity and brightness, whether you’re reviewing documents, presenting content, or watching videos.

This hardware operates extremely efficiently, too, meaning you easily get a full day of use, even with demanding tasks.

When it’s time to recharge, Super-Fast Charging 3.0 gets the Galaxy S26 Ultra to around 75% in just 30 minutes.

Final thoughts

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is a mobile productivity platform rather than just a traditional smartphone.

Its value lies in how consistently it reduces friction across everyday professional tasks – from securing sensitive information, to streamlining communication, to supporting content capture and fast-paced multitasking.

For users operating in fast-moving, always-connected environments, it positions itself as a capable, reliable daily tool built for modern work.

Click here to learn more about the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

See the specifications in the table below.