More details about Apple’s AI plans emerge

Apple will allow users to select from third-party artificial intelligence models for tasks such as generating and editing text and images, across its iOS 27 features.

The change is slated for iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27 this spring, a Bloomberg News report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Within iOS 27, Apple refers to this capability as “Extensions” that lets users to choose which AI services they want to power Apple Intelligence features through the Settings app.

The update will allow users to select from AI model providers that opt in by adding compatibility through their App Store applications. To date, Apple has been internally testing integrations with at least Google and Anthropic, the report said.

The development comes as Apple looks to close the gap with Google and Microsoft

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The development comes as Apple looks to close the gap with Google and Microsoft, which have moved faster to roll out AI features. Google’s Gemini is expected to power Apple’s revamped Siri coming this year.

Apple is scheduled to hold its annual software developer conference in June, where it is expected to reveal more details about its AI plans.

Last week, the tech giant said it expects sales growth of 14% to 17% in the third quarter, above Wall Street estimates of 9.5% growth, touting blowout demand for its flagship iPhone 17 and the MacBook Neo. — Juby Babu, (c) 2026 Reuters