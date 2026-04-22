High Court finds miners in contempt over Lonrho site

The High Court of Zimbabwe has declared a mining company and its officials in contempt of court for defying an interdict barring operations at the disputed Lonrho Mining site.

In Asmdev Incorporated (Pvt) Ltd v Joh and Lewis Investment (Pvt) Ltd and Others (544/26) [2026] ZWHHC 130, Justice Mambara ruled that the respondents wilfully breached a standing court order prohibiting mining activities.

The court heard that despite being served with the August 2025 interdict – and unsuccessfully appealing it – the respondents continued operations at the site. The applicant relied on photographic and video evidence to prove ongoing mining.

Attempts by the respondents to block the application failed. The court dismissed a “dirty hands” argument based on alleged unpaid costs and rejected objections to the admissibility of third‑party evidence, holding that relevance and probative value outweighed technical challenges.

Justice Mambara also declined to refer the matter to trial, finding that the respondents’ denials did not raise genuine disputes of fact requiring oral evidence.

The court held that all elements of contempt were met: the existence of a valid order, knowledge of it, and deliberate non‑compliance.

“Court orders are not polite requests,” the judge said, stressing that they must be obeyed in line with constitutional principles.

The first respondent was fined US$100,000, wholly suspended on condition that all mining activities cease immediately and the interdict is obeyed.

Three individual respondents were each sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, also wholly suspended on the same conditions.

The court ordered that any future enforcement, including arrest, must follow lawful procedures through the Sheriff or police, with investigations conducted before action is taken.

The respondents were ordered to pay costs on a legal practitioner‑and‑client scale.

Source – Byo24News