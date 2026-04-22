African Sun exits VFEX, opts for unlisted status

HARARE,– Hospitality group African Sun Limited has delisted from the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX), signalling a strategic shift to operate as an unlisted public company.

In a notice to shareholders, the group confirmed it had met all regulatory conditions for the voluntary termination of its listing, with trading in its shares ceasing on April 9.

“The company has fulfilled all regulatory requirements for the voluntary termination of its listing. The last day of trading on the VFEX was April 9, 2026, and the effective date of delisting was April 20, 2026,” said company secretary and governance executive V.T. Musimbe.

The exit follows shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting in March and a share buyback offer designed to consolidate ownership ahead of the delisting.

African Sun said repurchased shares would be processed in line with the Companies and Other Business Entities Act, with settlements commencing after the formal transfer of shares on April 20.

Post-delisting, the group will operate as a public unlisted entity, with an over-the-counter (OTC) facility to be introduced for shareholders who did not participate in the buyback.

“African Sun will transition to a public unlisted company effective April 20, 2026. Shareholders who did not participate in the offer will be provided with details of an OTC trading platform in due course,” the company said.

The move is a notable development for the VFEX, a foreign currency-denominated bourse established to attract offshore capital. Analysts say the delisting may weigh on liquidity and test investor confidence as issuers reassess the value proposition of listing on the relatively young exchange.

African Sun, one of Zimbabwe’s largest hotel groups, operates a portfolio of key tourism assets, and its strategic repositioning will be closely watched by investors and the hospitality sector.