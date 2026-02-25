25.2 C
Harare
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Health & Fitness

Public Health Doctors Call for Dialogue After Zimbabwe–US Health Funding Talks Stall

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Phil Collins, Lauryn Hill, INXS, Iron Maiden, Luther Vandross and Shakira get Rock Hall nominations

NEW YORK — Phil Collins, Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill,...
Africa

Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique validate boundary coordinates

The Zambia–Zimbabwe–Mozambique Tripartite Technical Committee is convening a...
Africa

M23 senior rebel official killed by drone strike in eastern Congo

KINSHASA, Congo — Willy Ngoma, a spokesperson for the...
Business

Zimbabwe Suspends Raw Mineral and Lithium Concentrate Exports

HARARE – Zimbabwe has imposed an immediate suspension on the...
Health & Fitness

US winds down health programmes after Mnangagwa rejects $367m deal

HARARE — The United States has announced it will...
Africa

Zimbabwean lawyer, rights activist Brian Kagoro is expelled from Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan authorities have expelled Zimbabwean constitutional...
Sports

Zimbabwean starlet Teshaun Murisa signs Arsenal professional contract

LONDON, United Kingdom – British-born Zimbabwean starlet Teshaun Murisa...
Business

Innovation as Strategy: How Zimbabwe’s Top Performers Grow Within and Beyond the Core

IN Zimbabwe’s business environment, growth rarely follows a predictable...

HARARE –  The Zimbabwe College of Public Health Physicians (ZCPHP) has called for renewed dialogue following the breakdown of negotiations between Zimbabwe and the United States over a proposed health funding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

In a statement, the association of public health doctors cautioned that abrupt financing shifts could destabilise essential health programmes, particularly those supporting HIV and infectious disease responses.

“Health financing transitions are most effective when they are predictable, phased, and technically supported,” the College said.

The ZCPHP warned that any sudden withdrawal of external assistance could have serious public health consequences.

“An abrupt discontinuation of such support could risk treatment interruption, increased transmission, the emergence of drug resistance, and additional strain on the health system,” the statement read.

While acknowledging Zimbabwe’s sovereign right to align international agreements with national interests, the physicians stressed that sustaining hard-won public health gains requires stability in funding and uninterrupted service delivery.

The terms of Zimbabwe’s abandoned agreement have not been made public, leaving uncertainty over what conditions or commitments were under discussion.

Not All African Health Deals with the US Are the Same

Available information from other African countries suggests that the United States’ new generation of health MoUs varies significantly in structure, obligations, and embedded interests.

Sixteen African countries are reported to have signed agreements under Washington’s evolving global health strategy, but the provisions differ widely.

In Uganda, the agreement includes a penalty mechanism designed to enforce domestic health spending commitments. Under the clause, failure by the government to meet its own annual health financing targets triggers a reduction in US contributions by twice the value of the shortfall — a framework aimed at accelerating national ownership of healthcare funding.

Image

Côte d’Ivoire’s arrangement reportedly incorporates a commercial dimension. The agreement explicitly references the expansion of opportunities for US companies, particularly in logistics, data systems, and supply-chain services linked to health programme delivery.

In Rwanda, part of the funding structure allocates US$10 million to Ginkgo Bioworks, a United States biotechnology firm, to support biothreat surveillance capabilities.

Kenya’s agreement has encountered legal resistance. Civil society organisations successfully obtained a court order suspending implementation of the MoU, citing concerns over data privacy and governance safeguards.

Across multiple agreements, a consistent theme has emerged: African governments are making defined commitments regarding their share of national health financing, signalling a broader policy shift towards co-funding and gradual reductions in donor dependency.

Concerns Over Health Security

Zimbabwe’s public health physicians noted that external funding continues to underpin critical components of the country’s health delivery system, including access to medicines, laboratory services, disease surveillance, and supply-chain operations.

They emphasised that infectious disease control remains both a national and global priority.

“A stable and resilient Zimbabwean health system contributes to broader regional and international health security,” the College said.

The ZCPHP urged constructive engagement to ensure continuity of essential services while outstanding policy or governance concerns are addressed.

“Continued dialogue between both governments offers an opportunity to resolve outstanding concerns while safeguarding public health,” the statement said.

The College added that it stands ready to provide independent technical expertise should negotiations resume.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttps://thezimbabwemail.com

US winds down health programmes after Mnangagwa rejects $367m deal

