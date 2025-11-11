Hwende slammed over US$150,000 MPs loan demand

Opposition legislator Chalton Hwende has sparked outrage after calling for US$150,000 loans for Members of Parliament (MPs) as part of their welfare packages.

Hwende made the proposal during the pre-budget seminar in Bulawayo, arguing that lawmakers deserved improved conditions of service in recognition of their national duties.

However, the Kuwadzana East MP’s remarks have drawn widespread condemnation amid growing discontent among civil servants who continue to demand better pay and working conditions.

Former legislator Fadzayi Mahere was among those who criticised Hwende’s proposal, describing it as insensitive and misguided.

“In my humble view, being an MP should not be viewed as a ‘career’ but as a vocation and opportunity to serve. It’s not the place to seek financial reward or make a living,” Mahere said.

“If you want a well-paid job, then pursue a proper career wholeheartedly. Those with solid professional backgrounds can earn in an hour what Parliament pays in a month.”

This is not the first time Parliament has faced public backlash over MPs’ benefits.

In 2023, legislators received US$40,000 loans from the government – a move that drew condemnation from civil society organisations and the general public, who accused lawmakers of self-enrichment while ordinary workers struggled to make ends meet.

Critics have also questioned the timing of Hwende’s remarks, which come as Zanu-PF pushes for possible constitutional amendments that could extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure – a process requiring parliamentary approval.

In response to the backlash, Hwende defended his comments, saying he was merely pointing out long-standing parliamentary benefits that have existed across political lines.

“The uncomfortable truth is that everyone who has been an MP since 2000 – opposition or ruling party – has received cars, stands, loans, medical aid, salaries and bonuses. Some even got vehicles from (former RBZ governor) Gideon Gono outside Parliament,” Hwende said.

“But they are your favourites, so you pretend not to know.”

The controversy has reignited public debate over parliamentary privileges, with analysts warning that such proposals risk deepening public mistrust in political institutions at a time of economic hardship.

