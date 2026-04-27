What Private Equity Can Teach Zimbabwe’s CFOs About Value Creation

IN an era defined by inflation volatility, constrained capital flows and intensifying geopolitical fragmentation, the role of the chief financial officer is undergoing a structural shift. Nowhere is this more evident than in emerging markets such as Zimbabwe, where macroeconomic instability and policy transition demand a level of financial leadership that goes beyond stewardship into active value creation.

By Brighton Musonza

For CFOs of listed companies on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX), the challenge is acute: how to deliver sustainable growth in an environment marked by currency instability, regulatory flux and constrained investor confidence.

Private equity (PE), by contrast, operates with a clarity of purpose that many public market executives struggle to replicate. Its model is simple but demanding: invest with intent, execute with discipline and exit with value. Across Africa and globally, PE-backed companies have consistently demonstrated sharper capital allocation, faster operational turnaround and more disciplined performance management.

The question for Zimbabwean CFOs is not whether these lessons apply, but how quickly they can be internalised.

A shift from reporting to value creation

In many public companies, the CFO’s role remains anchored in compliance: financial reporting, audit oversight and risk management. Yet in PE-backed firms, finance chiefs are central architects of value creation strategies.

This distinction is particularly relevant in Zimbabwe, where companies such as Delta Corporation and Econet Wireless Zimbabwe operate in complex, multi-currency environments. Here, traditional financial reporting is necessary but insufficient.

PE-backed CFOs operate against a defined investment thesis, often with a five-year horizon. Every decision—whether on pricing, procurement or capital expenditure—is assessed against its contribution to enterprise value. This contrasts with the quarterly earnings focus that dominates public markets.

A comparable shift is beginning to emerge in parts of Africa. In Nigeria, firms linked to Dangote Group have demonstrated how large-scale capital deployment, combined with disciplined execution, can transform industries—from cement to refining—despite macroeconomic headwinds.

For Zimbabwe, where capital is scarce and cost of funding remains elevated, the imperative is even stronger: every dollar deployed must generate measurable returns.

Lesson one: relentless focus on value creation

Private equity firms begin with a simple question: where is value created, and how can it be accelerated?

In Zimbabwe’s mining sector, this approach is already visible. Companies such as Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe have moved beyond raw extraction into value-added processing, producing lithium sulphate for export. This shift mirrors PE thinking—capturing more of the value chain rather than relying on commodity price exposure.

For CFOs, the implication is clear: resource allocation must be dynamic, not incremental. Historical budgets are not a strategy. Capital should flow to the highest-return opportunities, even if that requires difficult trade-offs.

Globally, this discipline has underpinned the success of PE-backed transformations in sectors ranging from retail in Europe to healthcare in the United States, where operational inefficiencies are systematically identified and corrected.

Lesson two: ambitious, measurable targets

One of the defining characteristics of PE ownership is the use of explicit, stretch targets tied to value creation. These targets are neither aspirational slogans nor incremental improvements; they are quantified, time-bound and directly linked to returns.

In Southern Africa, retailers such as Shoprite Holdings have demonstrated how disciplined performance metrics, particularly around margins, inventory turnover and store productivity, can drive sustained expansion across multiple markets.

Zimbabwean firms, by contrast, often default to revenue growth as a primary metric, sometimes at the expense of profitability. The result is top-line expansion without corresponding value creation.

PE-backed CFOs correct this by aligning incentives with outcomes. Sales teams are rewarded not just for volume, but for margin quality. Capital projects are evaluated on return on investment, not strategic narrative.

In an economy where cost pressures are high and pricing power is uneven, this level of discipline is not optional—it is existential.

Lesson three: granular command of the business

Perhaps the most underappreciated attribute of PE-backed CFOs is their deep operational knowledge. They are not passive recipients of financial data; they are active interrogators of it.

This is particularly relevant in Zimbabwe, where informal market dynamics, supply chain disruptions and currency distortions can obscure true profitability. CFOs must understand not just what the numbers say, but why they say it.

In Kenya, for example, companies listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange have increasingly invested in data analytics to improve visibility across their operations, enabling more accurate forecasting and faster decision-making.

Globally, multinational corporations have adopted similar approaches, leveraging real-time data to optimise everything from pricing to logistics. The result is a finance function that operates as a strategic nerve centre rather than a reporting hub.

For Zimbabwean CFOs, the opportunity lies in building systems that cut through complexity—standardising data, identifying key performance indicators and ensuring that decision-makers across the organisation speak a common financial language.

Lesson four: adopting an investor mindset

Private equity imposes a discipline that public markets often dilute: accountability for returns. Every investment must justify itself not in narrative terms, but in financial outcomes.

This mindset is particularly relevant in Zimbabwe’s capital markets, where investor confidence has been undermined by currency volatility and policy uncertainty. CFOs must act as stewards of capital, ensuring that every allocation decision enhances long-term shareholder value.

In South Africa, asset managers linked to Public Investment Corporation have increasingly demanded greater transparency and capital discipline from listed companies, reflecting a broader global trend toward active ownership.

For Zimbabwean firms seeking to attract foreign capital, particularly on platforms such as the VFEX, adopting an investor mindset is critical. This means rigorous portfolio review, willingness to exit underperforming segments and a clear articulation of value creation strategy.

Lesson five: finance as a talent engine

Finally, PE-backed organisations treat the finance function as a pipeline for leadership talent. CFOs are not just financial stewards; they are builders of high-performance teams capable of driving transformation across the business.

This approach has particular resonance in Zimbabwe, where skills shortages and brain drain have constrained corporate growth. By positioning finance as a centre of excellence—combining analytical rigour with strategic insight—companies can develop leaders capable of navigating complex environments.

Globally, firms in sectors such as technology and manufacturing have adopted rotational programmes that move high-potential employees through finance, operations and strategy roles, creating a cadre of executives with a holistic understanding of the business.

For Zimbabwean companies, this represents an opportunity to build resilience from within.

A moment of convergence

The convergence between private equity discipline and public market expectations is accelerating. Investors are increasingly demanding not just growth, but efficient, transparent and accountable growth.

For CFOs in Zimbabwe, the lesson is clear: the traditional boundaries of the role are no longer sufficient. The future belongs to those who can combine financial stewardship with strategic leadership—who can move beyond reporting the numbers to shaping them.

In a global economy defined by uncertainty, the PE playbook offers a compelling framework. But its success depends on execution.

And that, ultimately, is the CFO’s responsibility.