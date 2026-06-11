ZSE, INVESCI alliance signals new push to unlock SME capital through digital exchange

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange has entered into a strategic partnership with INVESCI Asset Management aimed at strengthening the development of the Zimbabwe Entrepreneurship Exchange (ZEEX), a newly approved digital capital market platform designed to expand financing options for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), announced on Tuesday, positions INVESCI as a key institutional partner in the rollout of ZEEX, signalling rising confidence among capital market players ahead of the platform’s formal launch.

ZEEX has recently secured regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe, clearing a critical milestone in its establishment as a regulated marketplace intended to connect entrepreneurs with investors through a transparent, structured digital environment.

According to the ZSE, the initiative is expected to broaden access to capital for emerging businesses while deepening the country’s financial markets through increased participation, improved governance standards, and enhanced investment flows into the SME sector.

Under the agreement, the ZSE and INVESCI will collaborate on assessing investment opportunities channelled through the ZEEX platform, refining listing criteria, and contributing to advisory forums that shape the operational and regulatory framework of the exchange.

The partnership also includes coordinated efforts to promote SME capital market development, share market intelligence, and support policy engagement aimed at building a sustainable ecosystem for entrepreneurial financing.

ZSE Holdings group chief executive, Justin Bgoni, said the collaboration underscored growing institutional belief in the potential of ZEEX to transform access to capital for small businesses.

“The formalisation of this partnership with INVESCI is a clear demonstration that institutional investors recognise the transformative potential of ZEEX,” said Bgoni.

“By bringing structured capital and institutional rigour into the SME space, we are laying the foundation for a robust and inclusive capital market that serves the full spectrum of Zimbabwe’s entrepreneurial economy.”

The agreement comes at a time when Zimbabwe’s capital markets are increasingly exploring digital platforms as a mechanism to formalise informal enterprises, expand investor participation, and improve transparency in fundraising activities for small and growing businesses.

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