Digital Twins and the Future of Infrastructure Investment in Zimbabwe

Why Zimbabwe Can No Longer Afford Inefficient Infrastructure Planning

Zimbabwe is entering a period where infrastructure investment decisions will increasingly define the country’s long-term economic trajectory. From roads and railways to energy systems, water infrastructure, and urban transport, the pressure to modernise public assets is growing rapidly. Yet the country faces a fundamental challenge: finite fiscal resources against unlimited infrastructure demand.

By Brighton Musonza

In such an environment, every infrastructure dollar matters. Poorly planned projects, delayed execution, duplicated investments, and weak coordination between agencies can impose enormous economic costs that the country can no longer sustain. This is where digital twins are emerging globally as one of the most transformative tools in infrastructure planning and capital allocation.

A digital twin is essentially a virtual replica of a physical system, infrastructure network, or operational process. It combines real-time data, predictive analytics, simulation modelling, and scenario planning to help policymakers and investors understand how infrastructure systems behave under different conditions before major financial commitments are made.

For Zimbabwe, where infrastructure gaps coexist with severe fiscal limitations, digital twins could fundamentally change how the government evaluates projects, allocates capital, and manages long-term public assets.

The Infrastructure Investment Problem in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s infrastructure deficit is broad and deeply interconnected. Roads require rehabilitation, rail systems need modernisation, urban water systems are under pressure, electricity transmission networks are fragile, and public transport systems remain inefficient.

However, the challenge is not only about infrastructure scarcity; it is also about planning efficiency. Infrastructure projects are often executed in silos, with limited integration between ministries, local authorities, utilities, and private sector stakeholders.

This fragmentation increases project costs and weakens economic returns.

For example, a municipality may rehabilitate roads only for another utility provider to excavate the same roads months later for water or fibre installation. Similarly, road expansion projects may proceed without fully accounting for future urban population density, freight movement patterns, or energy infrastructure requirements.

These inefficiencies represent a hidden fiscal burden on both government and taxpayers.

How Digital Twins Could Transform Public Investment Decisions

Digital twins offer Zimbabwe an opportunity to shift from reactive infrastructure planning towards predictive and data-driven investment management.

Instead of relying solely on historical estimates or fragmented feasibility studies, government agencies could build digital models of transport corridors, urban systems, or logistics networks and simulate future scenarios before implementation begins.

For instance, before expanding a major transport corridor such as the Harare–Beitbridge Highway, planners could simulate traffic growth, freight movement trends, fuel consumption patterns, accident risk, and regional trade flows over the next twenty years. This would allow authorities to determine whether additional lanes, rail integration, or logistics hubs would produce the highest economic return.

Similarly, urban planners in Harare could use digital twins to model future water demand, housing growth, and traffic congestion across rapidly expanding suburbs such as Ruwa, Borrowdale West, and Southlea Park. Rather than reacting to urban pressure after it emerges, authorities could proactively align infrastructure investments with projected population expansion.

Improving Return on Infrastructure Spending

One of the most significant advantages of digital twins is their ability to improve return on investment (ROI). Globally, advanced digital modelling systems are increasingly helping governments improve capital efficiency and operational performance by identifying bottlenecks, eliminating unnecessary expenditure, and improving project sequencing.

In Zimbabwe’s context, this is particularly important because infrastructure projects are often funded through a combination of taxation, external borrowing, public-private partnerships, and quasi-fiscal financing mechanisms. Any inefficiency directly increases national debt pressure or reduces the developmental impact of scarce public capital.

For example, digital simulation of rail rehabilitation under the National Railways of Zimbabwe could identify whether investment should prioritise locomotive acquisition, track rehabilitation, freight terminals, or signalling systems first. Instead of spreading limited capital thinly across all areas, the government could focus resources where economic impact would be highest.

Reducing the Risk of Cost Overruns and Delays

Zimbabwean infrastructure projects have historically faced delays caused by procurement bottlenecks, currency volatility, contractor capacity constraints, and inconsistent project coordination.

Digital twins can significantly reduce these risks by allowing planners to test project sequencing and operational dependencies before physical construction begins. This creates what global infrastructure planners increasingly refer to as a “dig once” strategy, where multiple infrastructure interventions are coordinated simultaneously to minimise future disruption and duplicated expenditure.

For example, if Harare City Council plans road rehabilitation in a particular district, a digital twin could simultaneously integrate plans for sewer replacement, fibre installation, drainage expansion, and electricity upgrades. This coordinated planning reduces repeated excavation, shortens project timelines, and lowers overall lifecycle costs.

Strengthening Fiscal Discipline Through Data-Driven Capital Allocation

Zimbabwe’s fiscal space remains constrained, making disciplined capital allocation increasingly important. Yet many infrastructure decisions continue to be shaped by political visibility rather than measurable economic return.

Digital twins could introduce a more structured framework for infrastructure prioritisation. Projects could be evaluated based on projected economic multipliers such as productivity gains, reduced logistics costs, improved commuter efficiency, energy savings, and regional trade integration.

For instance, a digital model comparing investment in the Harare urban road network versus upgrading the Beira transport corridor could reveal vastly different long-term GDP impacts. Such analysis would help Treasury and infrastructure ministries direct capital towards projects with the highest national economic value.

Enhancing Urban Planning and Smart Cities Development

Zimbabwe’s urbanisation trajectory is accelerating, but planning systems remain largely reactive. Cities such as Harare and Bulawayo are experiencing expanding informal settlements, traffic congestion, water shortages, and pressure on sanitation systems.

Digital twins could become foundational tools for urban governance by integrating transport systems, housing development patterns, utility infrastructure, and environmental data into a unified planning platform.

A digital twin of Harare, for example, could allow authorities to simulate how population growth in western suburbs would affect traffic flows into the central business district, or how climate variability could influence future water demand from Lake Chivero.

Such insights would significantly improve long-term urban resilience and infrastructure coordination.

Supporting Energy and Industrial Infrastructure Planning

Zimbabwe’s energy infrastructure challenges also present a strong case for digital twin adoption. Power generation constraints, transmission losses, and growing industrial demand require more sophisticated planning systems.

A digital twin of the national energy grid could model electricity demand growth from mining operations, industrial parks, and residential expansion. It could also simulate the impact of renewable energy integration, transmission upgrades, and future drought scenarios affecting hydropower generation at Kariba.

This would allow policymakers to make more informed investment decisions regarding transmission infrastructure, solar expansion, and regional power interconnectivity.

The Challenge of Institutional Readiness

Despite the potential benefits, implementing digital twins in Zimbabwe would not be without challenges. Successful deployment requires reliable data systems, skilled technical personnel, integrated institutional coordination, and long-term investment in digital infrastructure.

Many public agencies still rely on fragmented legacy systems and manual reporting processes. Data quality gaps, inconsistent record-keeping, and weak interoperability between institutions remain major obstacles.

However, these challenges are not insurmountable. Incremental adoption could begin with high-impact sectors such as transport logistics, urban planning, or energy management before expanding into broader national infrastructure systems.

Public-Private Partnerships and the Role of Technology Firms

The development of digital twin capability in Zimbabwe will likely require collaboration between government, universities, technology firms, engineering consultancies, and infrastructure investors.

Private sector players involved in mining logistics, telecommunications, and energy already possess significant operational data that could support national infrastructure modelling. Integrating this expertise into public planning systems would improve both project design and investment efficiency.

Conclusion: Building Smarter Infrastructure in a Resource-Constrained Economy

Zimbabwe’s infrastructure future cannot rely solely on larger budgets or more borrowing. The country must also improve the intelligence, coordination, and efficiency of how infrastructure decisions are made.

Digital twins represent more than a technological innovation; they represent a new philosophy of infrastructure governance rooted in predictive planning, systems thinking, and data-driven capital allocation.

In a fiscally constrained economy where infrastructure failures directly affect productivity, trade competitiveness, and citizen welfare, the ability to simulate outcomes before committing scarce public resources could become one of the most valuable economic capabilities Zimbabwe develops over the next decade.

The countries that will build resilient infrastructure systems in the future are not necessarily those spending the most money, but those making the smartest investment decisions first.