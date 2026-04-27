Zimbabwe’s Glytime Foods Outperforms UK Rivals in Quality Test, Underscoring Value-Addition Drive

LONDON — Zimbabwean agro-processing firm Glytime Foods has strengthened the case for local value addition after its Peanut Butter Granola outperformed established international brands in a United Kingdom-based sensory evaluation.

The product scored 8 out of 9 in a London test conducted under Institute of Food Science and Technology (IFST) standards, surpassing competing products that recorded scores of 7 and 6, respectively. The assessment highlighted the granola’s rich roasted peanut aroma, balanced sweetness, durable crunchy clusters and clean aftertaste.

The results provide a commercial validation of Zimbabwe’s strategy to move up the agricultural value chain by converting raw commodities into premium, export-ready goods.

Value addition gains traction

Glytime’s performance reflects a broader shift within Zimbabwe’s agri-food sector, where companies are increasingly processing locally sourced crops—such as groundnuts—into higher-margin consumer products aligned with global health trends.

Its granola product features a short ingredient list and meets key international demand markers, including plant-based formulation, high fibre content and gluten-free positioning. These attributes are driving growth in the global wellness foods segment, offering Zimbabwean producers an entry point into competitive export markets.

Expanding product portfolio and markets

Founded as an indigenous enterprise, Glytime Foods has built a diversified product range targeting the health and wellness sector. Its portfolio includes cereals such as granola and oats, baking inputs like desiccated coconut and raisins, and snack products including low-sugar oat-based biscuits, roasted nuts and corn blends.

The company has also expanded into plant-based offerings, producing vegetarian alternatives such as vegan burgers, meat-free balls and sausages, reflecting rising global demand for alternative proteins.

Following its recent quality benchmark success, Glytime has secured regional supply contracts and is positioning itself to expand its footprint beyond Southern Africa.

Community impact and supply chain development

Beyond commercial performance, the company’s business model integrates community development through decentralised value chains spanning multiple districts. By sourcing raw materials from smallholder farmers, Glytime supports rural livelihoods while ensuring ethical procurement practices.

The firm also emphasises nutrition-focused innovation, with products designed to address undernutrition and help manage non-communicable diseases—an approach aimed at reducing long-term healthcare costs for consumers.

Strategic outlook

Industry analysts say Glytime’s success illustrates Zimbabwe’s potential to compete in high-value food exports, provided consistent investment in quality standards, branding and supply chain integration is maintained.

As global demand for healthy, traceable and sustainably produced foods continues to rise, Zimbabwean firms that prioritise value addition and product differentiation are increasingly well positioned to capture premium market segments.