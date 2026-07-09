Re-industrialisation Requires More Than Factories: Zimbabwe Must Reform Its Currency, Financial System and Corporate Leadership Model

Zimbabwe’s renewed focus on re-industrialisation is both necessary and timely. The Zimbabwe Re-industrialisation Conference represents an important recognition that sustainable economic development cannot be achieved without rebuilding productive capacity, strengthening manufacturing, promoting value addition and creating globally competitive industries. A country cannot consume its way to prosperity; it must produce, innovate and export.

By Brighton Musonza

However, while industrialisation rightly dominates the national conversation, insufficient attention is often given to the monetary and institutional foundations upon which industrial growth depends. Manufacturing does not operate in isolation. Factories require capital, capital requires financial intermediation, and financial intermediation requires a credible monetary system capable of mobilising savings and directing resources towards productive investment.

The success of Zimbabwe’s industrial revival will therefore depend not only on physical infrastructure and industrial policy, but also on currency reform, financial sector development and a transformation in how businesses are governed and managed.

Currency Is the Foundation of Industrial Development

A currency is far more than a medium of exchange. It is the foundation of the financial architecture upon which savings, investment, credit creation and capital formation are built. Every successful industrial economy has relied on a monetary system that encourages citizens and businesses to save, allows banks to provide long-term financing and creates confidence in future economic planning.

Without currency credibility, the process of industrialisation becomes severely constrained. Businesses struggle to plan, banks struggle to lend, investors demand risk premiums, and households avoid holding wealth in domestic financial instruments. The result is an economy where capital formation remains weak and productive investment is replaced by short-term survival strategies.

Zimbabwe’s experience demonstrates this challenge. The widespread use of foreign currency has created a fragmented financial environment where significant economic activity occurs outside the formal banking system. While dollarisation provided short-term stability after years of monetary instability, it has also weakened domestic financial intermediation by reducing the capacity of banks to mobilise savings and transform them into productive investment.

Dollarisation, Foreign Currency Leakages and the Industrial Constraint

Zimbabwe’s slow accumulation of foreign currency reserves is not simply a reflection of export performance. It is also the consequence of persistent foreign exchange leakages within an open and highly dollarised economy. Large amounts of foreign currency circulate outside formal financial channels, limiting the banking sector’s ability to support industrial expansion.

An industrial economy requires foreign currency reserves to import machinery, technology, industrial inputs and capital equipment. Countries that successfully industrialised built reserves and financial systems capable of supporting long-term investment. Without this foundation, industrial policy becomes dependent on external financing and vulnerable to global shocks.

The challenge is therefore not merely producing more goods; it is creating a financial system capable of financing production.

Currency Reform and Industrial Policy Must Move Together

Industrial policy and monetary policy cannot be separated. A government may identify strategic industries, establish industrial parks and provide incentives, but without a stable monetary framework, those initiatives will struggle to achieve lasting success.

The experiences of South Korea, Taiwan, China and other industrial economies demonstrate that manufacturing growth requires financial discipline, strategic currency management and institutions that channel national savings towards productive sectors. Their industrial transformations were not built purely through factories but through coordinated monetary, financial and industrial strategies.

Zimbabwe’s re-industrialisation agenda must therefore include a credible currency framework that restores confidence, encourages savings and strengthens the ability of financial institutions to support domestic enterprises.

Corporate Governance Reform: Moving Beyond Traditional Professional Dominance

Beyond currency reform, Zimbabwe’s industrial revival also requires a transformation in corporate leadership and governance. Many businesses across the country have historically been heavily influenced by accounting and legal professions, with Chartered Accountants and lawyers occupying a dominant presence in executive management structures and boardrooms.

These professions remain essential. Strong financial controls, compliance frameworks and legal governance are fundamental to responsible corporate management. However, industrial competitiveness requires a broader diversity of skills and perspectives.

A manufacturing economy cannot be built solely through financial oversight and regulatory compliance. It requires innovation, engineering capability, operational excellence, technology adoption, production expertise and entrepreneurial thinking.

The future corporate leadership model should therefore move beyond a predominantly accounting and legal orientation and embrace a wider ecosystem of professionals, including engineers, industrial technologists, supply chain specialists, data scientists, economists, marketing experts and entrepreneurs.

From Corporate Management to Corporate Entrepreneurship

One of Zimbabwe’s challenges has been the tendency for some large organisations to become overly focused on administration, compliance and financial preservation rather than innovation, expansion and entrepreneurial growth.

Industrial transformation requires companies that think like entrepreneurs. Boards must not only ask whether businesses are financially controlled; they must ask whether they are innovating, scaling, entering new markets and creating competitive advantages.

Engineers and technical professionals bring perspectives centred on production efficiency, technology, research and development. Entrepreneurs bring risk-taking ability, market awareness and growth orientation. Operational specialists understand how to convert strategy into measurable productivity improvements.

A modern industrial corporation requires a balance between financial discipline and entrepreneurial ambition.

Building Diverse and High-Performance Boards

Zimbabwean companies must rethink board composition if they are to compete internationally. Effective boards should combine financial expertise with technical knowledge, industry experience, innovation capability and market understanding.

A mining company, for example, requires not only accountants and lawyers but also mining engineers, geologists, environmental specialists and technology experts. A manufacturing company requires production specialists, automation engineers, supply chain professionals and industrial economists alongside financial experts.

The purpose of corporate governance should not simply be risk avoidance. It should also be value creation.

Companies that become excessively defensive often preserve existing structures but fail to create future opportunities. Industrial economies require organisations willing to invest, innovate and compete.

The Entrepreneurial State and the Entrepreneurial Corporation

Zimbabwe’s economic transformation requires both an entrepreneurial state and entrepreneurial corporations. Government must create the institutional environment for investment, while businesses must develop the ambition and capability to expand beyond traditional models.

The world’s most successful industrial companies were not built purely by accountants managing balance sheets. They were built by engineers designing products, entrepreneurs identifying opportunities, scientists developing technology and executives taking calculated risks.

Financial discipline remains important, but it must serve growth rather than replace it.

A New Economic Leadership Model for Industrialisation

Zimbabwe’s industrial future depends on a new approach that combines monetary credibility, financial reform, corporate governance transformation and entrepreneurial leadership.

Re-industrialisation is not simply about reopening factories. It requires rebuilding the entire ecosystem that allows businesses to grow: a stable currency, deep financial markets, skilled management teams, innovative boards and companies capable of competing globally.

The country must therefore move from an era where corporate leadership is dominated primarily by compliance, accounting and legal expertise towards a more balanced model where finance is integrated with engineering, technology, entrepreneurship and industrial capability.

Ultimately, successful industrialisation requires more than capital and infrastructure. It requires institutions, businesses and leaders capable of creating value. Zimbabwe’s economic renewal will depend on building companies that do not merely survive economic conditions but actively shape the future through innovation, productivity and entrepreneurial ambition.