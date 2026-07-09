Ex-CIO director general questioned by police over ‘death threat’

HARARE – Sacked Central Intelligence Organisation director general Fulton Mangwanya was questioned by police in Harare on Wednesday, allegedly over threats of murder made while he was in office.

Police allegedly attempted to arrest Mangwanya on Tuesday night but the former chief spy eluded them. He presented himself at Harare Central Police Station on Wednesday in the company of his lawyer, Musindo Hungwe.

Hungwe declined to comment on what had transpired.

“I’m not at liberty to answer any question in relation to your enquiry,” he said.

ZimLive was informed that a warned and cautioned statement was recorded from Mangwanya.

“The matter relates to a complaint made in June last year when Mangwanya was still CIO director general,” a law enforcement source said.

“It is alleged that he threatened to kill a businessman and his family during a dispute.”

It was unclear why police were only acting on the complaint now.

Mangwanya was fired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in April after just over a year in the job, with no reasons given for his dismissal.

Sources said he had convened a meeting with Mnangagwa, his wife and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at which he urged the Zanu PF leader to shut down a push to extend his presidential term, warning it posed a national security threat and had divided the government.

Mnangagwa was reportedly displeased by the intervention, suspecting Mangwanya of doing Chiwenga’s bidding – both men hail from Mashonaland East.

Source: ZimLive