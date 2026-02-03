23.3 C
Harare
Tuesday, February 3, 2026
motoring

Nigeria set to take over Africa’s automotive future as assembly plant nears completion

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Nigeria is stepping up its ambitions in Africa’s automotive market as Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing prepares to commission a major factory dedicated to compressed natural gas trucks and electric vehicles, signalling a push into cleaner transport and large-scale local manufacturing.

Innoson plans to hire about 2,000 additional workers in 2026, alongside a youth-focused technical training scheme.
The expansion highlights Nigeria’s growing role in Africa’s shift towards cleaner, locally manufactured vehicles.

The Executive Chairman of Innoson Group, Innocent Chukwuma, said the new facility would be among the largest CNG vehicle plants globally, with the capacity to produce up to 3,000 units annually across six different vehicle categories.

The factory, equipped with modern manufacturing technology, is expected to be completed within the next few months.

Chukwuma reaffirmed his long-standing focus on domestic production, describing Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing as one of Africa’s largest private-sector employers.

He noted that the company supports thousands of families through its operations and plans to significantly expand its workforce in the coming year.

“In 2026 alone, we intend to employ about 2,000 additional workers following the establishment of this new factory,” he said, adding that the expansion aligns with his vision of industrial growth driven by Nigerian talent.

Beyond vehicle production, the plant will host a technical training program to equip young Nigerians with hands-on industrial skills. Participants will either be absorbed into the company’s workforce or certified to seek employment elsewhere in the manufacturing sector.

According to Chukwuma, the initiative aims to engage young people productively while addressing broader social challenges.

He argued that skills development and job creation remain critical to reducing insecurity and strengthening Nigeria’s industrial base.

As African governments increasingly promote gas-powered and electric transport as alternatives to petrol and diesel, Innoson’s expansion positions Nigeria as a potential hub for next-generation vehicle manufacturing on the continent, with implications for regional supply chains, employment, and industrial self-reliance.

Source: Business Insider Africa

